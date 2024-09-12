3 teens charged in armed carjacking of luxury vehicle in Brampton

Peel Regional Police have charged three 16-year-olds after they allegedly carjacked a luxury vehicle and then crashed it while trying to flee from police.

It happened on Tuesday at around 5:50 p.m. in the Cottrelle Boulevard and McVean Drive area.

Investigators say the victim was exiting his vehicle at his residence when he was approached by two masked suspects, one armed with a weapon, who demanded his keys.

A third suspect waited in a vehicle that police allege was earlier stolen in Toronto.

“The victim, fearing for his safety, turned over both, and the suspects fled in his car,” a police release states. “A third suspect, operating the vehicle used to facilitate the robbery, also fled.”

The victim wasn’t injured, and officers located two of the suspects in the vehicle a short distance away.

That’s when investigators say they tried to get away but ended up crashing the vehicle and fleeing on foot.

The two suspects were nabbed nearby by officers, while the third suspect was arrested the next day.

Three 16-year-olds, all from Brampton, are facing charges, including robbery and possession of stolen property.