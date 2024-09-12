Actor Chad McQueen, son of Steve McQueen, dies at 63

By Kaitlyn Huamani, The Associated Press

Posted September 12, 2024 8:06 pm.

Chad McQueen, an actor known for his performances in the “Karate Kid” movies and the son of the late actor and race car driver Steve McQueen, has died. He was 63.

McQueen’s attorney and friend Arthur H. Barens confirmed to The Associated Press that he died Wednesday. The cause of death was not disclosed. His wife Jeanie and his children Chase and Madison shared a statement on Instagram Thursday afternoon from McQueen’s verified account, announcing the news of his death with “a heavy heart.”

“His remarkable journey as a loving father to us, along with his unwavering commitment to our mother, truly exemplified a life filled with love and dedication. His passion for racing not only highlighted his exceptional talent, but also served as a way to honor his father’s legacy, a testament to the values instilled in him,” the statement reads.

“He passed his passion, knowledge and dedication down to us and we will continue not only his legacy but our grandfathers as well,” the statement continued.

The family requested privacy while they “remember and celebrate his extraordinary life.”

McQueen followed in his father’s footsteps, pursuing both acting and race car driving. He became well-known for his role as Dutch, the antagonist in 1984’s “The Karate Kid,” and its sequel two years later.

While he starred in several films after the hit action franchise, including “New York Cop,” “Squanderers” and “Red Line,” he ultimately engaged more in racing than acting, and he eventually founded McQueen Racing, a company that creates custom cars, motorcycles, and accessories. His son Chase, who also races, and his daughter Madison now run the company.

“I didn’t find acting fun anymore,” McQueen told The Associated Press in a 2005 interview. “So, I decided to give racing a total commitment.”

McQueen raced professionally for years, competing in the famed 24 Hours of Le Mans and the 24 Hours of Daytona races before he suffered from a series of injuries behind the wheel.

His work with McQueen racing was designed to preserve and continue his father’s legacy. McQueen also produced two documentaries about his father: “I Am Steve McQueen” and “Steve McQueen: The Man & Le Mans.”

McQueen was the only son of his father and mother, Neile Toffel. He had one sister, Terry, who died of respiratory failure at age 38 in 1998. He is survived by his wife Jeanie and three children, Chase, Madison and Steven, who is an actor best known for “The Vampire Diaries.”

