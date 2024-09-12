Brothers charged with assaulting New York Times photographer during Capitol riot

FILE - Media and protesters outside E. Barrett Prettyman US Federal Courthouse, Aug. 2, 2023, in Washington. Inside Washington’s federal courthouse, there's no denying the reality of Jan. 6, 2021. Day after day, judges and jurors silently absorb chilling sights and sounds from television screens — of rioters beating police, shattering windows and hunting for lawmakers. Hundreds of cases have systematically documented the weapons wielded, crimes committed, lives altered by physical and emotional damage. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

By Michael Kunzelman, The Associated Press

Posted September 12, 2024 3:59 pm.

Last Updated September 12, 2024 4:19 pm.

Two brothers were arrested Thursday on charges that they assaulted a New York Times photographer inside the U.S. Capitol during a mob’s attack on the building more than three years ago.

David Walker, 49, of Delran New Jersey, and Philip Walker, 52, of Upper Chichester, Pennsylvania, also are charged with stealing a camera from the photographer during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack.

Philip Walker told investigators that he tossed a camera into a body of water on his way home from Washington, D.C., according to an FBI agent’s affidavit.

Court records don’t name the photographer or identify her employer, but New York Times spokesperson Danielle Rhoades Ha confirmed that the affidavit refers to staff photographer Erin Schaff, who wrote about her experience at the Capitol.

“We are grateful to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the FBI for their persistence in pursuing justice in this case,” Rhodes Ha said in a statement. “Independent, fact-based journalism is a cornerstone of democracy and attacks against reporters should be a grave concern to anyone who cares about an informed citizenry.”

Philip Walker told the FBI that he believed the photographer was a member of “antifa,” a term for anti-fascist activists who often clash with far-right extremists at political protests.

A livestream video posted on social media showed the photographer standing at the top of the East Rotunda Stairs just before the Walkers assaulted her and then ran down the staircase.

Schaff recalled that two or three men in black surrounded her, demanded to know her employer and became angry when they grabbed her press pass and saw that she worked for The New York Times.

“They threw me to the floor, trying to take my cameras,” she wrote. “I started screaming for help as loudly as I could. No one came. People just watched. At this point, I thought I could be killed and no one would stop them.”

Schaff said police found her but didn’t believe that she was a journalist because her press pass was stolen.

“They drew their guns, pointed them and yelled at me to get down on my hands and knees,” she wrote. “As I lay on the ground, two other photojournalists came into the hall and started shouting ‘She’s a journalist!’”

Philip Walker was carrying what appeared to be Schaff’s photographic equipment as he fled, the FBI said. David Walker pushed the photographer again when she tried to pursue his brother and retrieve her equipment, according to the affidavit.

A magistrate judge ordered David Walker to be released on $50,000 bail after his initial court appearance in New Jersey on Thursday, court records show. An attorney who represented Walker at the hearing didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

The Walkers were arrested on complaints charging them with robbery, assault and other charges.

Other rioters were charged assaulting an Associated Press photographer outside the Capitol during the riot. One of them, Alan Byerly, was sentenced in October 2022 to nearly three years in prison.

Nearly 1,500 people have been charged with Capitol riot-related federal crimes. Approximately 140 police officers were injured in the attack.

Michael Kunzelman, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police warning: elderly people being targeted at GTA ATMs
Police warning: elderly people being targeted at GTA ATMs

Toronto Police are trying to identify two suspects after several elderly people were targeted while withdrawing cash from Automated Teller Machines (ATMs). Investigators say the scam has been taking...

0m ago

Toronto's traffic woes lead to surge in Bike Share usage
Toronto's traffic woes lead to surge in Bike Share usage

Have you ever crept along inch by infuriating inch through one of Toronto's infamous traffic tangles, seen someone casually whiz by on a bicycle and said to yourself, "Why didn't I think of that?" According...

2h ago

Toronto says data indicates management of traffic congestion is working
Toronto says data indicates management of traffic congestion is working

The City of Toronto is out with new data that officials say proves its measures to improve traffic congestion in some key areas are working. The focus points include Spadina Avenue's temporary bus lane,...

4h ago

TTC ending free public Wi-Fi service in subway stations by end of this year
TTC ending free public Wi-Fi service in subway stations by end of this year

The TTC said Thursday it plans to shut down its TConnect WiFi service as it continues to roll out 5G cellular connectivity across all subway stations and tunnels. The TConnect system was launched more...

38m ago

Top Stories

Police warning: elderly people being targeted at GTA ATMs
Police warning: elderly people being targeted at GTA ATMs

Toronto Police are trying to identify two suspects after several elderly people were targeted while withdrawing cash from Automated Teller Machines (ATMs). Investigators say the scam has been taking...

0m ago

Toronto's traffic woes lead to surge in Bike Share usage
Toronto's traffic woes lead to surge in Bike Share usage

Have you ever crept along inch by infuriating inch through one of Toronto's infamous traffic tangles, seen someone casually whiz by on a bicycle and said to yourself, "Why didn't I think of that?" According...

2h ago

Toronto says data indicates management of traffic congestion is working
Toronto says data indicates management of traffic congestion is working

The City of Toronto is out with new data that officials say proves its measures to improve traffic congestion in some key areas are working. The focus points include Spadina Avenue's temporary bus lane,...

4h ago

TTC ending free public Wi-Fi service in subway stations by end of this year
TTC ending free public Wi-Fi service in subway stations by end of this year

The TTC said Thursday it plans to shut down its TConnect WiFi service as it continues to roll out 5G cellular connectivity across all subway stations and tunnels. The TConnect system was launched more...

38m ago

Most Watched Today

2:34
Sikh man shaved without consent at Brampton Civic Hospital: family
Sikh man shaved without consent at Brampton Civic Hospital: family

The family of a Sikh patient says his religious beliefs were violated at Brampton Civic Hospital when he was shaved without consent. Michelle Mackey reports.

18h ago

2:17
Poilievre will table non-confidence motion ASAP
Poilievre will table non-confidence motion ASAP

Pierre Poilievre says the Conservatives will table a non-confidence motion ASAP, hoping to trigger an election. Poilievre adds if the NDP wants people to believe they're no longer helping the Liberals, they'll support the Tories.

21h ago

2:31
'Russians at War' documentary premiere will go ahead as planned: TIFF CEO
'Russians at War' documentary premiere will go ahead as planned: TIFF CEO

The show must go on. That's the word from the head of the Toronto International Film Festival -- even as protestors try to shut down the premiere of a highly-controversial documentary. Brandon Rowe with why organizers aren't backing down.

22h ago

1:49
Toronto Police warn public of rise in pickpocket thefts in downtown area
Toronto Police warn public of rise in pickpocket thefts in downtown area

It's that time of year where festivals, concerts and events take over the city bringing large crowds along with it. As Catalina Gillies explains, Toronto Police say it's also brought along a large rise in pick pocket thefts.

22h ago

2:44
Beyond the courtroom: the call for support for sexual assault victims
Beyond the courtroom: the call for support for sexual assault victims

The ruling for the Peter Nygard case in Toronto was handed down earlier this week, but advocates say a conviction and sentence is just one component to helping sexual assault victims find closure. Afua Baah has the details.

22h ago

More Videos