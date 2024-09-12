Italian man who bought Churchill portrait surprised by international art caper

An Italian lawyer who bought a portrait of Winston Churchill says he was surprised to learn five months later the answer to a puzzling high-profile heist might be hanging on his living room wall. Fairmont Chateau Laurier General Manager Genevieve Dumas looks on as Ottawa Police Services Detective Akiva Gellar speaks about the stolen Yousuf Karsh portrait of Winston Churchill, during a news conference in the hotel, in Ottawa, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 12, 2024 5:54 pm.

Last Updated September 12, 2024 6:01 pm.

OTTAWA — An Italian lawyer who bought a portrait of Winston Churchill says he was surprised to learn five months later the answer to a puzzling, high-profile heist might be hanging on his living room wall.

Nicola Cassinelli, a lawyer in Genoa, Italy, plans to attend a ceremony at the Canadian Embassy in Rome next Thursday to mark the return of Yousuf Karsh’s signed 1941 photograph of the British leader.

Police say the “The Roaring Lion” was stolen from Ottawa’s Chateau Laurier hotel sometime between Christmas Day 2021 and Jan. 6, 2022, and replaced with a copy.

It was only months later, in August, when a hotel worker noticed the frame was not hung properly and looked different than the others.

Cassinelli purchased the portrait in May 2022 at an online Sotheby’s auction for 5,292 British pounds.

Cassinelli says he got a phone call from the auction house that October advising him not to sell or otherwise transfer the portrait due to an investigation into the Ottawa theft.

Top Stories

Police warning: elderly people being targeted at GTA ATMs
Police warning: elderly people being targeted at GTA ATMs

Toronto Police are trying to identify two suspects after several elderly people were targeted while withdrawing cash from Automated Teller Machines (ATMs). Investigators say the scam has been taking...

1h ago

TTC ending free public Wi-Fi service in subway stations by end of this year
TTC ending free public Wi-Fi service in subway stations by end of this year

The TTC said Thursday it plans to shut down its TConnect WiFi service as it continues to roll out 5G cellular connectivity across all subway stations and tunnels. The TConnect system was launched more...

2h ago

TIFF pauses screenings of controversial 'Russians at War' documentary
TIFF pauses screenings of controversial 'Russians at War' documentary

Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) organizers have announced they are pausing upcoming screenings of the film “Russians at War” due to what it calls "significant threats to festival operations...

1h ago

Police investigate incident of mischief at Beaches synagogue
Police investigate incident of mischief at Beaches synagogue

Toronto police are investigating an incident of mischief at a synagogue in The Beaches. Investigators say just after noon on Thursday construction workers who were in the Queen Street East and Kenilworth...

2m ago

