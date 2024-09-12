Nationwide recall of Greek yogurt sold at Costco

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a nationwide recall for Costco’s Kirkland Signature brand Greek Yogurt due to mould.

The agency says the issue with the 24 x 100 gram pack of yogurt is microbial contamination which is not harmful but impacts quality or spoilage.

The affected product bears the UPC number 0 96619 22215 5 and the 8W 173 and has a best-before date of Aug. 10, 2024.

“Do not use, sell, serve or distribute the affected product,” the CFIA said in its advisory.

The yogurt was sold at Costco locations across Canada including Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebec and Saskatchewan.