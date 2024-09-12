Ontario woman facing weapon charge says she was playing with a water gun

A Simcoe, Ont., woman is facing a charge of assault with a weapon over an incident involving a neighbour, but she says the weapon in question was a water gun.

Ontario Provincial Police say 58-year-old Wendy Washik was taken into custody after an investigation on Sept. 1.

OPP say officers had determined that two people were involved in a “dispute” that resulted in a victim being physically assaulted but no injuries were reported.

Washik says she was having a playful water gun fight with a child when she accidentally sprayed water on a neighbour’s chest.

She says that despite her apologies the man ran inside to call the police, which ultimately led to her being charged.

Asked to confirm the weapon used was a water gun, OPP spokesperson Const. Andrew Gamble says it would be “inappropriate” to comment on specifics of the case.

Washik said in an interview that she is an educational assistant and cannot return to work until the case is settled.

“I apologized several times,” she said.

“He wouldn’t listen to me and he was screaming at me,” she added, referring to her neighbour.

The water gun belonged to the child she was playing with and was no bigger than the length of her elbow to the tip of her finger, she said.

“They didn’t ask me one question,” she said of the police. “My husband was in disbelief.”

Washik’s daughter has started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for her legal fees ahead of her scheduled court appearance on Sept. 24.

“I’ve been so stressed, mentally and financially,” she said.

Washik said the situation has put a strain on her family but she’s “astounded” by the support she’s received.

“People I haven’t talked to for probably 10-15 years have reached out,” she said. “I think without that it would have been much, much harder.”