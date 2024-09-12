TTC ending free public Wi-Fi service in subway stations by end of this year

The TTC said Thursday it plans to shut down its TConnect WiFi service as it continues to roll out 5G cellular connectivity across all subway stations and tunnels.

The TConnect system was launched more than a decade ago and the transit agency says concerns over the age of the technology and infrastructure related to reliability/performance along with security for users were behind the decision to discontinue the free service.

“We’ve also seen a 65 per cent drop in use of TConnect since 5G connectivity for all carriers was introduced,” TTC spokesperson Stuart Green tells CityNews.

“And then there’s the cost – $17 million to upgrade the infrastructure to address performance and security issues does not feel like a wise investment. We think our customers would rather see that money spent on our core business – safe and reliable transit service.”

Green says they will continue to work with Rogers to build out the 5G network and enhance connectivity on the TTC while improving the customer experience.

Rogers Communications says it was a TTC decision to shut down the WiFi service, noting it was never included in the agreement when the it acquired BAI Canada last year to upgrade, expand and operate a cellular network in the subway system.

“The WiFi infrastructure at subway stations has reached its end of life and usage has dropped dramatically since we started rolling out 5G in the subway system,” Rogers said in a statement to CityNews.

“We proposed options to the TTC to update or replace the equipment and they decided to decommission TConnect.”

Rogers says the upgrade of the aging 3G and 4G network for all transit riders was completed last December and earlier this year, it started the next phase of construction of the cellular network to expand 5G services and access to 911 for all riders to the remaining 36 kilometres of unconnected TTC subway tunnels.

Shelagh Pizey-Allen, executive director of the TTCriders advocacy group, called the TTC’s decision “very disappointing,” noting that while fewer riders were using the WiFi service, it still had immense value to low-income transit riders.

“People can’t afford cellphone plans and rely on public WiFi to communicate on really long TTC trips,” Pizey-Allen said.

“We know that most TTC users are lower income, shift workers and women … and so we have to make sure that this public service is available for people who need it the most.”

Rogers Communications is the parent company of this website.

Files from The Canadian Press were used in this report