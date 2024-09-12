TTC ending free public Wi-Fi service in subway stations by end of this year

A Toronto Transit Commission sign
A Toronto Transit Commission sign is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Graeme Roy

By John Marchesan

Posted September 12, 2024 3:20 pm.

Last Updated September 12, 2024 4:28 pm.

The TTC said Thursday it plans to shut down its TConnect WiFi service as it continues to roll out 5G cellular connectivity across all subway stations and tunnels.

The TConnect system was launched more than a decade ago and the transit agency says concerns over the age of the technology and infrastructure related to reliability/performance along with security for users were behind the decision to discontinue the free service.

“We’ve also seen a 65 per cent drop in use of TConnect since 5G connectivity for all carriers was introduced,” TTC spokesperson Stuart Green tells CityNews.

“And then there’s the cost – $17 million to upgrade the infrastructure to address performance and security issues does not feel like a wise investment. We think our customers would rather see that money spent on our core business – safe and reliable transit service.”

Green says they will continue to work with Rogers to build out the 5G network and enhance connectivity on the TTC while improving the customer experience.

Rogers Communications says it was a TTC decision to shut down the WiFi service, noting it was never included in the agreement when the it acquired BAI Canada last year to upgrade, expand and operate a cellular network in the subway system.

“The WiFi infrastructure at subway stations has reached its end of life and usage has dropped dramatically since we started rolling out 5G in the subway system,” Rogers said in a statement to CityNews.

“We proposed options to the TTC to update or replace the equipment and they decided to decommission TConnect.”

Rogers says the upgrade of the aging 3G and 4G network for all transit riders was completed last December and earlier this year, it started the next phase of construction of the cellular network to expand 5G services and access to 911 for all riders to the remaining 36 kilometres of unconnected TTC subway tunnels.

Shelagh Pizey-Allen, executive director of the TTCriders advocacy group, called the TTC’s decision “very disappointing,” noting that while fewer riders were using the WiFi service, it still had immense value to low-income transit riders.

“People can’t afford cellphone plans and rely on public WiFi to communicate on really long TTC trips,” Pizey-Allen said.

“We know that most TTC users are lower income, shift workers and women … and so we have to make sure that this public service is available for people who need it the most.”

Rogers Communications is the parent company of this website.

Files from The Canadian Press were used in this report

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police warning: elderly people being targeted at GTA ATMs
Police warning: elderly people being targeted at GTA ATMs

Toronto Police are trying to identify two suspects after several elderly people were targeted while withdrawing cash from Automated Teller Machines (ATMs). Investigators say the scam has been taking...

3m ago

Toronto's traffic woes lead to surge in Bike Share usage
Toronto's traffic woes lead to surge in Bike Share usage

Have you ever crept along inch by infuriating inch through one of Toronto's infamous traffic tangles, seen someone casually whiz by on a bicycle and said to yourself, "Why didn't I think of that?" According...

2h ago

Toronto says data indicates management of traffic congestion is working
Toronto says data indicates management of traffic congestion is working

The City of Toronto is out with new data that officials say proves its measures to improve traffic congestion in some key areas are working. The focus points include Spadina Avenue's temporary bus lane,...

4h ago

3 teens charged in armed carjacking of luxury vehicle in Brampton
3 teens charged in armed carjacking of luxury vehicle in Brampton

Peel Regional Police have charged three 16-year-olds after they allegedly carjacked a luxury vehicle and then crashed it while trying to flee from police. It happened on Tuesday at around 5:50 p.m....

4h ago

Top Stories

Police warning: elderly people being targeted at GTA ATMs
Police warning: elderly people being targeted at GTA ATMs

Toronto Police are trying to identify two suspects after several elderly people were targeted while withdrawing cash from Automated Teller Machines (ATMs). Investigators say the scam has been taking...

3m ago

Toronto's traffic woes lead to surge in Bike Share usage
Toronto's traffic woes lead to surge in Bike Share usage

Have you ever crept along inch by infuriating inch through one of Toronto's infamous traffic tangles, seen someone casually whiz by on a bicycle and said to yourself, "Why didn't I think of that?" According...

2h ago

Toronto says data indicates management of traffic congestion is working
Toronto says data indicates management of traffic congestion is working

The City of Toronto is out with new data that officials say proves its measures to improve traffic congestion in some key areas are working. The focus points include Spadina Avenue's temporary bus lane,...

4h ago

3 teens charged in armed carjacking of luxury vehicle in Brampton
3 teens charged in armed carjacking of luxury vehicle in Brampton

Peel Regional Police have charged three 16-year-olds after they allegedly carjacked a luxury vehicle and then crashed it while trying to flee from police. It happened on Tuesday at around 5:50 p.m....

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:34
Sikh man shaved without consent at Brampton Civic Hospital: family
Sikh man shaved without consent at Brampton Civic Hospital: family

The family of a Sikh patient says his religious beliefs were violated at Brampton Civic Hospital when he was shaved without consent. Michelle Mackey reports.

18h ago

2:17
Poilievre will table non-confidence motion ASAP
Poilievre will table non-confidence motion ASAP

Pierre Poilievre says the Conservatives will table a non-confidence motion ASAP, hoping to trigger an election. Poilievre adds if the NDP wants people to believe they're no longer helping the Liberals, they'll support the Tories.

21h ago

2:31
'Russians at War' documentary premiere will go ahead as planned: TIFF CEO
'Russians at War' documentary premiere will go ahead as planned: TIFF CEO

The show must go on. That's the word from the head of the Toronto International Film Festival -- even as protestors try to shut down the premiere of a highly-controversial documentary. Brandon Rowe with why organizers aren't backing down.

22h ago

1:49
Toronto Police warn public of rise in pickpocket thefts in downtown area
Toronto Police warn public of rise in pickpocket thefts in downtown area

It's that time of year where festivals, concerts and events take over the city bringing large crowds along with it. As Catalina Gillies explains, Toronto Police say it's also brought along a large rise in pick pocket thefts.

22h ago

2:44
Beyond the courtroom: the call for support for sexual assault victims
Beyond the courtroom: the call for support for sexual assault victims

The ruling for the Peter Nygard case in Toronto was handed down earlier this week, but advocates say a conviction and sentence is just one component to helping sexual assault victims find closure. Afua Baah has the details.

22h ago

More Videos