Bomb threats close schools and offices after Trump spread false rumors about Haitians in Ohio

Water flows through the fountain in Fountain Square in Springfield, Ohio, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

By The Associated Press

Posted September 13, 2024 5:13 pm.

Last Updated September 13, 2024 5:51 pm.

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Bomb threats prompted the evacuation of schools and government buildings for a second day on Friday in an Ohio community that has been the focus of unwanted attention after former President Donald Trump amplified false rumors that Haitian immigrants are abducting and eating pets.

An emailed threat said bombs had been planted in the homes of Springfield’s mayor and other city officials, said Karen Graves, a city spokesperson. A second email said that bombs would be detonated at locations including Springfield City Hall, a high school, a middle school, two elementary schools, a local office of the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles and a licensing bureau.

The buildings were evacuated, and authorities with explosive-detection dogs swept and cleared them, officials said.

“We are committed to the safety and well-being of our community and take all threats to public safety with the utmost seriousness,” Graves said. “We are currently collaborating with the Dayton office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation to determine the origin of these email threats.”

The Springfield City School District said in a statement Friday that “all threats to the Springfield City School District are taken seriously and will be prosecuted at the highest levels. The district’s messaging to families continues to be one of gratitude for their patience and understanding as our Wildcat Family navigates these events.”

The threatening emails referenced an influx of thousands of Haitian immigrants into the predominantly white, blue-collar city of about 60,000, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) from the state capital of Columbus.

At Tuesday’s presidential candidate debate with Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump repeated debunked claims about Haitian immigrants eating cats and dogs. Trump’s comments echoed similar claims made by his campaign, including his running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, and other Republicans.

Man found in car suffering from gunshot wound in Etobicoke
Man found in car suffering from gunshot wound in Etobicoke

A man has been rushed to hospital in serious condition following a daytime shooting in Etobicoke. Police were called to Islington Avenue just south of Bergamot Avenue after 3:30 p.m. Friday where they...

58m ago

Leslie Lookout Park, newest Toronto waterfront public space, ready to open
Leslie Lookout Park, newest Toronto waterfront public space, ready to open

Leslie Lookout Park is located just east of downtown Toronto on Leslie Street and south of Commissioners Street. It will open on Sept. 14.

0m ago

Police investigate shooting near Oakwood and St. Clair
Police investigate shooting near Oakwood and St. Clair

Toronto police are investigating a shooting in the city's northwest end that led to at least one school being placed under a lockdown on Friday afternoon. Police responded to the area of St. Clair Avenue...

11m ago

More complaints about engine replacement process for some Ford vehicles
More complaints about engine replacement process for some Ford vehicles

A past Speakers Corner report about delays one Oakville couple was experiencing in getting their faulty engine replaced prompted many of you to reach out to us to report the same problem. Back in August...

5h ago

