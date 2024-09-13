From Florida to Kitchener, Ont.: A story of sex, fraud and real estate

Some stories are better if you don’t know much going in. So, no spoilers.

All you need to know is this: An American university is suing a woman who lives in Kitchener, Ont. It’s trying to recover millions of dollars from her that it claims she received as a result of fraud.

The woman in question denies this. She says she worked for the money and had no clue the money had been taken from the university. She also says she had a relationship with a former university employee, who she says is responsible for committing fraud alone.

Jeff Outhit is a reporter for the Waterloo Region Record.

“They connected with each other from February 2016 right through to 2020. So, five years in total. In the end, he sent $5.2 million US dollars to her through this website,” said Outhit.

All the stuff that comes before that though—the sex, the real estate, the pseudonyms and investigations—you’ll have to listen to find out.

