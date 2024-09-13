Nelly Furtado to induct Sarah McLachlan at Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame ceremony

Nelly Furtado
Nelly Furtado performs at the Juno Awards, in Halifax, Sunday, March 24, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese.

By David Friend, The Canadian Press

Posted September 13, 2024 8:20 am.

Nelly Furtado will give Sarah McLachlan her laurels at the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame ceremony later this month.

The “I’m Like a Bird” performer is set to induct McLachlan as part of the music celebration at Toronto’s Massey Hall on Sept. 28.

Organizers also say that Lights, as well as 2024 inductees Tom Cochrane and Diane Tell, have been added as performers.

Rounding out the previously announced inductee list are Blue Rodeo’s Jim Cuddy and Greg Keelor.

The Hall of Fame presentation will be hosted by Quebec singer Marie-Mai and feature performances by Juno winner Dominique Fils-Aimé, William Prince, Matt Mays and Tenille Townes.

Tickets for the event are available through Ticketmaster.

McLachlan has returned to the spotlight in recent months with plans for a Lilith Fair documentary and a new album.

Canada Post also intends to honour the “Angel” and “Sweet Surrender” singer-songwriter with a commemorative postage stamp on Tuesday at the Sarah McLachlan School of Music in Vancouver.

For the first time, Amazon Music will stream the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame induction ceremony live on their Twitch channel with Ottawa-born performer Keshia Chanté providing backstage coverage.

The Hall of Fame holds its induction ceremony every two years. In 2022, the honourees included Alanis Morissette, Bryan Adams and David Foster.

Top Stories

Ontario home construction regulator lays 124 charges against Toronto's Albion
Ontario home construction regulator lays 124 charges against Toronto's Albion

Ontario's home construction regulator laid 124 charges against Albion Building Consultant Inc. for illegally building and selling homes without a licence. The regulator is seeking a restraining order...

4h ago

Chances of disruption increasing as Air Canada pilot talks near deadline
Chances of disruption increasing as Air Canada pilot talks near deadline

Air Canada says some operations will start to be affected today as time is running out before a potential shutdown because of a labour dispute with its pilots. On Thursday, the airline called for the...

1h ago

From Florida to Kitchener, Ont.: A story of sex, fraud and real estate
From Florida to Kitchener, Ont.: A story of sex, fraud and real estate

Some stories are better if you don't know much going in. So, no spoilers. All you need to know is this: An American university is suing a woman who lives in Kitchener, Ont. It's trying to recover millions...

5h ago

18-year-old seriously injured in North York shooting
18-year-old seriously injured in North York shooting

An 18-year-old male was seriously injured in a shooting with several rounds of gunfire exchanged in North York on Thursday night. Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers were called to Chalkfarm Drive...

3h ago

