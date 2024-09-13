Richmond Hill woman dies after being caught in a sudden snowstorm in Italy’s Dolomite mountains

Clouds hang over the snow-covered Dolomites mountains near Bolzano
Clouds hang over the snow-covered Dolomites mountains near Bolzano, in northern Italian province of South Tyrol, Italy, Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Associated Press and News Staff

Posted September 13, 2024 4:05 pm.

Last Updated September 13, 2024 4:06 pm.

A 56-year-old Richmond Hill woman died after being caught in a sudden snowstorm in Italy’s Dolomite mountains and her companion was being treated for severe hypothermia, Italy’s Alpine Rescue Corps said Friday.

The two climbers, exhausted and suffering hypothermia, called for help Thursday evening after being hit by the snowstorm about two kilometers (more than a mile) from a mountain refuge. The hikers were not identified by name.

Rescuers reached them, but bad weather scuttled two attempts to evacuate the woman, whose condition was worsening, by helicopter. She died later on the mountain.

Rescuers put up a tent and sheltered the 56-year-old male hiker overnight until the storm cleared and a helicopter could rescue him early Friday. He was being treated at a hospital in the northern Italian city of Bolzano.

