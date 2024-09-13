Tropical Storm Ileana heads toward Los Cabos resorts bringing heavy rains

Hotels stand along the shore before the arrival of Tropical Storm Ileana in San Jose de los Cabos, Mexico, Friday, Sept. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Armando Figaredo)

By Mariana Martínez Barba, The Associated Press

Posted September 13, 2024 2:08 pm.

Last Updated September 13, 2024 5:40 pm.

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in Mexico’s resort-studded Los Cabos area warned tourists and residents alike to stay inside Friday as Tropical Storm Ileana began to pound the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula with rain.

Ileana formed Thursday off the Pacific coast of Mexico and was lumbering north-northwest at 7 mph (11 kph), according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. The forecast path would take it over or near the twin resorts of San Jose del Cabo and Cabo San Lucas.

Ileana was centered about 35 miles (90 kilometers) east-southeast of Cabo San Lucas, the center said in a Friday afternoon advisory. Maximum sustained winds were at 45 mph (75 kph), and Ileana was expected to reach the coast in the next few hours.

A tropical storm warning was in effect for portions of the Baja California Peninsula, including Cabo San Lucas and San Jose del Cabo. Forecasters predicted 4 to 6 inches (10 to 15 centimeters) of rain would fall with Ileana, and up to 12 inches (30 centimeters) was possible for coastal areas of Michoacan, Colima, and Jalisco states through Friday.

Ileana is expected to move across the southern portion of the Baja California peninsula Friday and over the southern and central Gulf of California this weekend.

Tropical storm conditions are expected to begin in portions of Baja California Sur during the next several hours where Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect. This heavy rainfall will bring a risk of flash flooding and mudslides to portions of western Mexico and southern Baja California.

Los Cabos Civil Protection issued a red alert for Los Cabos and La Paz on Friday morning. “Stay totally indoors, do not go outside until authorities advise, and be aware of alerts issued by authorities,” they shared on Facebook.

They also urged residents to avoid crossing rivers, streams, and low areas where they can be swept away by water.

All schools in Los Cabos were also suspended Friday due to the storm.

Óscar Cruces Rodríguez of Mexico’s federal Civil Protection said in a statement that residents should avoid leaving their homes until the storm passes and if residents are in an area at risk of flooding to find temporary shelters.

Authorities prepared 20 temporary shelters in San Jose del Cabo and Cabo San Lucas, according to Los Cabos Civil Protection.

At the Hacienda Beach Club and Residences in Cabo San Lucas, valet worker Alan Galvan said the rain arrived late Thursday night and has been constant. “The rain isn’t very strong right now, but the waves are choppy,” he said.

“The guests are very calm and already came down for coffee,” Galvan said. “There’s some flights canceled but everything is ok at the moment.” Galvan said they are awaiting further advisories from authorities.

Felipe Gomez, a worker at the Vibrant Cabo San Lucas Marina Restaurant was the first to arrive at work, but was awaiting orders from management on whether they would close.

“Honestly it’s pretty ugly right now, the whole main boulevard is flooded and all the businesses are closed,” he said.

“I’m waiting for them to confirm and then I’ll go home,” he said. “I hope it gets better and conditions don’t worsen.”

Mariana Martínez Barba, The Associated Press


Top Stories

Man found in car suffering from gunshot wound in Etobicoke
Man found in car suffering from gunshot wound in Etobicoke

A man has been rushed to hospital in serious condition following a daytime shooting in Etobicoke. Police were called to Islington Avenue just south of Bergamot Avenue after 3:30 p.m. Friday where they...

59m ago

Leslie Lookout Park, newest Toronto waterfront public space, ready to open
Leslie Lookout Park, newest Toronto waterfront public space, ready to open

Leslie Lookout Park is located just east of downtown Toronto on Leslie Street and south of Commissioners Street. It will open on Sept. 14.

0m ago

Police investigate shooting near Oakwood and St. Clair
Police investigate shooting near Oakwood and St. Clair

Toronto police are investigating a shooting in the city's northwest end that led to at least one school being placed under a lockdown on Friday afternoon. Police responded to the area of St. Clair Avenue...

13m ago

More complaints about engine replacement process for some Ford vehicles
More complaints about engine replacement process for some Ford vehicles

A past Speakers Corner report about delays one Oakville couple was experiencing in getting their faulty engine replaced prompted many of you to reach out to us to report the same problem. Back in August...

5h ago

