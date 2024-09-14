Catch a partial lunar eclipse during September’s supermoon

FILE - A partial lunar eclipse is seen in Karachi, Pakistan, Oct. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan, File)

By Adithi Ramakrishnan, The Associated Press

Posted September 14, 2024 9:01 am.

Last Updated September 14, 2024 9:28 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — Get ready for a partial lunar eclipse and supermoon, all rolled into one.

The spectacle will be visible in clear skies across North America and South America Tuesday night and in Africa and Europe Wednesday morning.

A partial lunar eclipse happens when the Earth passes between the sun and moon, casting a shadow that darkens a sliver of the moon and appears to take a bite out of it.

Since the moon will inch closer to Earth than usual, it’ll appear a bit larger in the sky. The supermoon is one of three remaining this year.

“A little bit of the sun’s light is being blocked so the moon will be slightly dimmer,” said Valerie Rapson, an astronomer at the State University of New York at Oneonta.

The Earth, moon and sun line up to produce a solar or lunar eclipse anywhere from four to seven times a year, according to NASA. This lunar eclipse is the second and final of the year after a slight darkening in March.

In April, a total solar eclipse plunged select cities into darkness across North America.

No special eye protection is needed to view a lunar eclipse. Viewers can stare at the moon with the naked eye or opt for binoculars and telescopes to get a closer look.

To spot the moon’s subtle shrinkage over time, hang outside for a few hours or take multiple peeks over the course of the evening, said KaChun Yu, curator at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science.

“From one minute to the next, you might not see much happening,” said Yu.

For a more striking lunar sight, skywatchers can set their calendars for March 13. The moon will be totally eclipsed by the Earth’s shadow and will be painted red by stray bits of sunlight filtering through Earth’s atmosphere.

—-

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Adithi Ramakrishnan, The Associated Press

Top Stories

Man shot in Coronation Park sent to hospital
Man shot in Coronation Park sent to hospital

A man in his 30s has been injured after an early morning shooting in York. Toronto police say the man walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound around 1:15 a.m. on Saturday. Investigators...

3h ago

Westway Centre mall evacuated after gas leak
Westway Centre mall evacuated after gas leak

Customers and staff at the Westway Centre mall in Etobicoke were forced to evacuate on Saturday morning due to a gas leak. The evacuation took place just after 10 a.m. Toronto Fire Services said...

59m ago

Prince Harry's 40th birthday marks the moment the royal scamp moves to middle age
Prince Harry's 40th birthday marks the moment the royal scamp moves to middle age

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry was always something different. From the moment he first appeared in public, snuggled in Princess Diana’s arms outside the London hospital where he was born in 1984, Harry...

4h ago

Richmond Hill woman dies after being caught in a sudden snowstorm in Italy's Dolomite mountains
Richmond Hill woman dies after being caught in a sudden snowstorm in Italy's Dolomite mountains

A 56-year-old Richmond Hill woman died after being caught in a sudden snowstorm in Italy’s Dolomite mountains and her companion was being treated for severe hypothermia, Italy’s Alpine Rescue Corps...

17h ago

