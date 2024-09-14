Dispute between 2 men ended with shots fired, police say

An early morning dispute in North York ended with an exchange of gunfire, according to police.

Officers were called to the area of Jane Street and Wilson Avenue around 2:48 a.m. on Saturday.

Police say they received reports that two males were engaged in a verbal dispute that escalated into a shooting.

Both men fled the area and no injuries were reported.

Upon arrival, investigators say they found evidence that a firearm was discharged.

No other details have been provided at this time.