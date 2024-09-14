Dispute between 2 men ended with shots fired, police say
Posted September 14, 2024 9:45 am.
Last Updated September 14, 2024 9:49 am.
An early morning dispute in North York ended with an exchange of gunfire, according to police.
Officers were called to the area of Jane Street and Wilson Avenue around 2:48 a.m. on Saturday.
Police say they received reports that two males were engaged in a verbal dispute that escalated into a shooting.
Both men fled the area and no injuries were reported.
Upon arrival, investigators say they found evidence that a firearm was discharged.
No other details have been provided at this time.