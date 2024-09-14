Iran says it successfully launched a satellite in its program criticized by West over missile fears

This undated photo provided by Iranian Space Agency, ISA, shows Chamran-1 satellite. Iran launched the satellite into space Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, with a rocket built by the country's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, state-run media reported, the latest for a program the West fears helps Tehran advance its ballistic missile program. (ISA via AP)

By Nasser Karimi And Jon Gambrell, The Associated Press

Posted September 14, 2024 3:45 am.

Last Updated September 14, 2024 8:26 am.

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran launched a satellite into space Saturday with a rocket built by the country’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, state-run media reported, the latest for a program the West fears helps Tehran advance its ballistic missile program.

Iran described the launch as a success, which would be the second such launch to put a satellite into orbit with the rocket. There was no immediate independent confirmation of the launch’s success.

Footage later released by Iranian media showed the rocket blast off from a mobile launcher. An Associated Press analysis of the video and other imagery later released suggested the launch happened at the Guard’s launch pad on the outskirts of the city of Shahroud, some 350 kilometers (215 miles) east of the capital, Tehran.

The launch comes amid heightened tensions gripping the wider Middle East over the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip, during which Tehran launched an unprecedented direct missile-and-drone attack on Israel. Meanwhile, Iran continues to enrich uranium to nearly weapons-grade levels, raising concerns among nonproliferation experts about Tehran’s program.

Iran identified the satellite-carrying rocket as the Qaem-100, which the Guard used in January for another successful launch. Qaem means “upright” in Iran’s Farsi language.

The solid-fuel, three-stage rocket put the Chamran-1 satellite, weighing 60 kilograms (132 pounds), into a 550-kilometer (340-mile) orbit, state media reported. The rocket bore a Quranic verse: “That which is left by Allah is better for you, if you are believers.”

A state-owned subsidiary of Iran’s Defense Ministry and experts at the Aerospace Research Institute built the satellite with others to “test hardware and software systems for orbital maneuver technology validation,” state media said, without elaborating.

Gen. Hossein Salami, the head of the Guard, praised the launch in a statement and said scientists successfully overcame “the atmosphere of extensive and oppressive international sanctions.”

The U.S. State Department and the American military did not immediately respond to requests for comment over the Iranian launch.

The United States had previously said Iran’s satellite launches defy a U.N. Security Council resolution and called on Tehran to undertake no activity involving ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons. U.N. sanctions related to Iran’s ballistic missile program expired last October.

Under Iran’s relatively moderate former President Hassan Rouhani, the Islamic Republic slowed its space program for fear of raising tensions with the West. Hard-line President Ebrahim Raisi, a protege of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei who came to power in 2021, has pushed the program forward. Raisi died in a helicopter crash in May.

It’s unclear what Iran’s new president, the reformist Masoud Pezeshkian, wants for the program as he was silent on the issue while campaigning.

The U.S. intelligence community’s worldwide threat assessment this year said Iran’s development of satellite launch vehicles “would shorten the timeline” for Iran to develop an intercontinental ballistic missile because it uses similar technology.

Intercontinental ballistic missiles can be used to deliver nuclear weapons. Iran is now producing uranium close to weapons-grade levels after the collapse of its nuclear deal with world powers. Tehran has enough enriched uranium for “several” nuclear weapons, if it chooses to produce them, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency repeatedly has warned.

Iran has always denied seeking nuclear weapons and says its space program, like its nuclear activities, is for purely civilian purposes. However, U.S. intelligence agencies and the IAEA say Iran had an organized military nuclear program up until 2003.

The launch also came ahead of the second anniversary of the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, which sparked nationwide protests against Iran’s mandatory headscarf, or hijab, law and the country’s Shiite theocracy.

___

Gambrell reported from Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Nasser Karimi And Jon Gambrell, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man shot in Coronation Park sent to hospital
Man shot in Coronation Park sent to hospital

A man in his 30s has been injured after an early morning shooting in York. Toronto police say the man walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound around 1:15 a.m. on Saturday. Investigators...

19m ago

Richmond Hill woman dies after being caught in a sudden snowstorm in Italy's Dolomite mountains
Richmond Hill woman dies after being caught in a sudden snowstorm in Italy's Dolomite mountains

A 56-year-old Richmond Hill woman died after being caught in a sudden snowstorm in Italy’s Dolomite mountains and her companion was being treated for severe hypothermia, Italy’s Alpine Rescue Corps...

14h ago

MPs to face new political realities on their return to Ottawa
MPs to face new political realities on their return to Ottawa

OTTAWA — On Monday Parliamentarians will return to the familiar stone walls of West Block in Ottawa to find the political landscape has shifted significantly. When they last gathered in the capital...

1h ago

Leslie Lookout Park, newest Toronto waterfront public space, ready to open
Leslie Lookout Park, newest Toronto waterfront public space, ready to open

Leslie Lookout Park is located just east of downtown Toronto on Leslie Street and south of Commissioners Street. It will open on Sept. 14.

14h ago

Top Stories

Man shot in Coronation Park sent to hospital
Man shot in Coronation Park sent to hospital

A man in his 30s has been injured after an early morning shooting in York. Toronto police say the man walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound around 1:15 a.m. on Saturday. Investigators...

19m ago

Richmond Hill woman dies after being caught in a sudden snowstorm in Italy's Dolomite mountains
Richmond Hill woman dies after being caught in a sudden snowstorm in Italy's Dolomite mountains

A 56-year-old Richmond Hill woman died after being caught in a sudden snowstorm in Italy’s Dolomite mountains and her companion was being treated for severe hypothermia, Italy’s Alpine Rescue Corps...

14h ago

MPs to face new political realities on their return to Ottawa
MPs to face new political realities on their return to Ottawa

OTTAWA — On Monday Parliamentarians will return to the familiar stone walls of West Block in Ottawa to find the political landscape has shifted significantly. When they last gathered in the capital...

1h ago

Leslie Lookout Park, newest Toronto waterfront public space, ready to open
Leslie Lookout Park, newest Toronto waterfront public space, ready to open

Leslie Lookout Park is located just east of downtown Toronto on Leslie Street and south of Commissioners Street. It will open on Sept. 14.

14h ago

Most Watched Today

1:46
Biden, Starmer discuss long-range missile strikes against Russia.
Biden, Starmer discuss long-range missile strikes against Russia.

President Biden met with British PM Keir Starmer to discuss whether to allow Western missiles to be used against Russia. Erica Natividad reports

14h ago

2:13
Warm, dry weekend before rain returns next week
Warm, dry weekend before rain returns next week

Sunny skies and above seasonal conditions for the next several days. Could this be the last 'summer-like' weekend of the year?

13h ago

2:06
NASA astronauts speak on delayed return home
NASA astronauts speak on delayed return home

Two NASA astronauts whose 8-day test flight turned into a months long mission are speaking for the first time from the ISS. Erica Natividad reports.

15h ago

2:24
Leslie Lookout Park set to open in Toronto's Port Lands
Leslie Lookout Park set to open in Toronto's Port Lands

The newest park on the water's edge in Toronto is set to open to the public on Saturday. Nick Westoll has more on Leslie Lookout Park.

15h ago

2:40
Kensington community rallies against consumption site closure
Kensington community rallies against consumption site closure

Dozens came together in support of one of the five supervised consumption sites set to close in Toronto. The Ford government announced the facilities would need to shut down by the end of March next year. Mark McAllister reports.

15h ago

More Videos