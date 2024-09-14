k.d. lang gets the band back together for Canadian country music awards show

Singer and songwriter k.d. lang performs during the Americana Honors and Awards show Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Mark Zaleski

By Aaron Sousa, The Canadian Press

Posted September 14, 2024 8:00 am.

Last Updated September 14, 2024 8:42 am.

EDMONTON — The return of k.d. lang and the Reclines is expected to be a highlight as the Canadian Country Music Association hands out its annual hardware tonight in Edmonton.

The appearance marks the first time the Alberta songstress has teamed up with the band in 35 years and is tied to her induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

Lang and the Reclines are expected to perform “Big Boned Gal” from the last album they recorded together in 1989.

Singer MacKenzie Porter of Medicine Hat, Alta., is co-hosting the show with American crooner Thomas Rhett, and they are also set to perform.

Porter is up for six awards, including female artist of the year, as well as single and video of the year for “Chasin’ Tornadoes.”

She’s tied with Jade Eagleson of Bailieboro, Ont., who is also nominated for best single for “Rodeo Queen” and top album for “Do It Anyway.”

Tenille Townes is defending her title of best female artist after winning the prize in 2023 for the fifth consecutive year. The “Somebody’s Daughter” singer from Grande Prairie, Alta., was first nominated for the award in 2011, when she was 17.

Brett Kissel and Dallas Smith are set to perform and the James Barker Band and Steven Lee Olsen are set to take the stage as presenters.

The awards show is back in Alberta’s capital for the first time since 2014. It was held in Hamilton last year and in Calgary in 2022.

It airs live on CTV at 8 p.m. ET.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 14, 2024.

Aaron Sousa, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man shot in Coronation Park sent to hospital
Man shot in Coronation Park sent to hospital

A man in his 30s has been injured after an early morning shooting in York. Toronto police say the man walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound around 1:15 a.m. on Saturday. Investigators...

14m ago

Richmond Hill woman dies after being caught in a sudden snowstorm in Italy's Dolomite mountains
Richmond Hill woman dies after being caught in a sudden snowstorm in Italy's Dolomite mountains

A 56-year-old Richmond Hill woman died after being caught in a sudden snowstorm in Italy’s Dolomite mountains and her companion was being treated for severe hypothermia, Italy’s Alpine Rescue Corps...

13h ago

MPs to face new political realities on their return to Ottawa
MPs to face new political realities on their return to Ottawa

OTTAWA — On Monday Parliamentarians will return to the familiar stone walls of West Block in Ottawa to find the political landscape has shifted significantly. When they last gathered in the capital...

1h ago

Leslie Lookout Park, newest Toronto waterfront public space, ready to open
Leslie Lookout Park, newest Toronto waterfront public space, ready to open

Leslie Lookout Park is located just east of downtown Toronto on Leslie Street and south of Commissioners Street. It will open on Sept. 14.

14h ago

Top Stories

Man shot in Coronation Park sent to hospital
Man shot in Coronation Park sent to hospital

A man in his 30s has been injured after an early morning shooting in York. Toronto police say the man walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound around 1:15 a.m. on Saturday. Investigators...

14m ago

Richmond Hill woman dies after being caught in a sudden snowstorm in Italy's Dolomite mountains
Richmond Hill woman dies after being caught in a sudden snowstorm in Italy's Dolomite mountains

A 56-year-old Richmond Hill woman died after being caught in a sudden snowstorm in Italy’s Dolomite mountains and her companion was being treated for severe hypothermia, Italy’s Alpine Rescue Corps...

13h ago

MPs to face new political realities on their return to Ottawa
MPs to face new political realities on their return to Ottawa

OTTAWA — On Monday Parliamentarians will return to the familiar stone walls of West Block in Ottawa to find the political landscape has shifted significantly. When they last gathered in the capital...

1h ago

Leslie Lookout Park, newest Toronto waterfront public space, ready to open
Leslie Lookout Park, newest Toronto waterfront public space, ready to open

Leslie Lookout Park is located just east of downtown Toronto on Leslie Street and south of Commissioners Street. It will open on Sept. 14.

14h ago

Most Watched Today

1:46
Biden, Starmer discuss long-range missile strikes against Russia.
Biden, Starmer discuss long-range missile strikes against Russia.

President Biden met with British PM Keir Starmer to discuss whether to allow Western missiles to be used against Russia. Erica Natividad reports

14h ago

2:13
Warm, dry weekend before rain returns next week
Warm, dry weekend before rain returns next week

Sunny skies and above seasonal conditions for the next several days. Could this be the last 'summer-like' weekend of the year?

13h ago

2:06
NASA astronauts speak on delayed return home
NASA astronauts speak on delayed return home

Two NASA astronauts whose 8-day test flight turned into a months long mission are speaking for the first time from the ISS. Erica Natividad reports.

14h ago

2:24
Leslie Lookout Park set to open in Toronto's Port Lands
Leslie Lookout Park set to open in Toronto's Port Lands

The newest park on the water's edge in Toronto is set to open to the public on Saturday. Nick Westoll has more on Leslie Lookout Park.

15h ago

2:40
Kensington community rallies against consumption site closure
Kensington community rallies against consumption site closure

Dozens came together in support of one of the five supervised consumption sites set to close in Toronto. The Ford government announced the facilities would need to shut down by the end of March next year. Mark McAllister reports.

15h ago

More Videos