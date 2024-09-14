Man shot in Coronation Park sent to hospital

Yellow police tape
Yellow police tape is seen in this undated photo.

By Denio Lourenco

Posted September 14, 2024 8:21 am.

Last Updated September 14, 2024 8:34 am.

A man in his 30s has been injured after an early morning shooting in York.

Toronto police say the man walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound around 1:15 a.m. on Saturday.

Investigators say the man’s injuries are the result of a shooting that took place in Coronation Park near Black Creek Drive and Trethewey Drive.

No suspect information has been provided at this time. The victim is expected to survive.

Officers are asking anyone with information to contact police.

