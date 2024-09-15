‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ is No. 1 again; conservative doc ‘Am I Racist’ cracks box office top 5

General atmosphere at the premiere of "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

By Lindsey Bahr, The Associated Press

Posted September 15, 2024 11:59 am.

Last Updated September 15, 2024 12:26 pm.

Moviegoers said yes to more “ Beetlejuice Beetlejuice ” this weekend.

After its monster opening, the Tim Burton sequel easily topped the domestic box office charts again with $51.6 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday. Down only 54% from a week earlier, the North American gross for the Warner Bros. release is already at $188 million. Internationally, it added $28.7 million, bringing its worldwide total to a staggering $264.3 million.

While its hold was strong, “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” didn’t have much in the way of major new competition. Fresh offerings included the James McAvoy horror “ Speak No Evil,” a satirical documentary following right wing podcaster Matt Walsh; and a new Dave Bautista action pic, “The Killer’s Game.”

Second place in weekend ticket sales went to “ Speak No Evil,” a remake of a 2022 Danish horror film about an unsuspecting family who decides to spend a weekend with new friends in the country. McAvoy stars in it, along with Mackenzie Davis and Scoot McNairy. With positive reviews and a shrewd release date of Friday the 13th, the Blumhouse production released by Universal Pictures made an estimated $11.5 million from 3,375 locations.

Deadpool & Wolverine ” landed in third place in its eighth weekend with another $5.2 million. The Disney and Marvel blockbuster is now up to $621.5 million in North America and $1.3 billion globally.

The Daily Wire movie “Am I Racist?” placed fourth at the box office, with an estimated $4.7 million from only 1,517 theaters. Described as a mockumentary in the style of “Borat,” the movie has conservative columnist Walsh going undercover as a “DEI trainee.” Walsh had a similar gimmick, pretending to be a gender studies professor, in the 2022 movie “What is a Woman?” Both were directed by Justin Folk.

“Am I Racist?” cost a reported $3 million to make. To release it, the Daily Wire — the Ben Shapiro co-founded company — partnered with SDG Releasing, a distribution company founded by “God’s Not Dead” writers Cary Solomon and Chuck Konzelman, who promise the “lowest fees in the business.” Among the trailers playing before “Am I Racist?” is another film targeting conservative audiences: The upcoming Dinesh D’Souza movie “Vindicating Trump.”

In limited release, Amazon MGM Studios began its rollout of the Sundance breakout “ My Old Ass,” starring Maisy Stella, in seven theaters in New York, Los Angeles and Austin, where it made a combined $171,242. The coming of age movie expands nationwide on Sept. 27.

Lindsey Bahr, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Vehicle crashes into Scarborough fast-food restaurant 
Vehicle crashes into Scarborough fast-food restaurant 

Toronto police say a vehicle has crashed into a fast-food restaurant in Scarborough. Officers say the incident happened just before 9 a.m. at a commercial parking lot near Neilson Road and McLevin Avenue. Photos...

43m ago

Air Canada deal avoids shutdown, brings relief to passengers and business groups
Air Canada deal avoids shutdown, brings relief to passengers and business groups

MONTREAL — Travellers, business groups and politicians expressed fervent relief on Sunday after Air Canada and the union representing thousands of its pilots negotiated a new labour deal and averted...

1h ago

One man sent to hospital after cargo van collides with motorcycle in the Junction
One man sent to hospital after cargo van collides with motorcycle in the Junction

A man is in life-threatening condition following a collision near the Junction. Police were called to the Dundas Street West and Chelsea Avenue area just before 11 p.m. on Saturday. Officers say...

42m ago

'The Life of Chuck' wins the TIFF People's Choice Award
'The Life of Chuck' wins the TIFF People's Choice Award

"The Life of Chuck," an offbeat drama from writer-director Mike Flanagan, has been named the People's Choice Award winner at this year's Toronto International Film Festival. The top TIFF award, which...

12m ago

Top Stories

Vehicle crashes into Scarborough fast-food restaurant 
Vehicle crashes into Scarborough fast-food restaurant 

Toronto police say a vehicle has crashed into a fast-food restaurant in Scarborough. Officers say the incident happened just before 9 a.m. at a commercial parking lot near Neilson Road and McLevin Avenue. Photos...

43m ago

Air Canada deal avoids shutdown, brings relief to passengers and business groups
Air Canada deal avoids shutdown, brings relief to passengers and business groups

MONTREAL — Travellers, business groups and politicians expressed fervent relief on Sunday after Air Canada and the union representing thousands of its pilots negotiated a new labour deal and averted...

1h ago

One man sent to hospital after cargo van collides with motorcycle in the Junction
One man sent to hospital after cargo van collides with motorcycle in the Junction

A man is in life-threatening condition following a collision near the Junction. Police were called to the Dundas Street West and Chelsea Avenue area just before 11 p.m. on Saturday. Officers say...

42m ago

'The Life of Chuck' wins the TIFF People's Choice Award
'The Life of Chuck' wins the TIFF People's Choice Award

"The Life of Chuck," an offbeat drama from writer-director Mike Flanagan, has been named the People's Choice Award winner at this year's Toronto International Film Festival. The top TIFF award, which...

12m ago

Most Watched Today

2:43
Funeral held for murdered Ugandan Olympian
Funeral held for murdered Ugandan Olympian

The funeral for murdered Olympian Rebecca Cheptegei drew thousands to her hometown in Uganda on Saturday. Karling Donoghue reports.

12h ago

2:06
Russia and Ukraine conduct large scale prisoner swap
Russia and Ukraine conduct large scale prisoner swap

Both Russia and Ukraine have released 103 prisoners of war each. Karling Donoghue details the latest swap and takes a look at the ongoing rise in tensions sparked by Ukraine's potential use of long-range missiles.

16h ago

2:09
Sunny and warm to close out the weekend
Sunny and warm to close out the weekend

Sunshine and above seasonal temperatures continue throughout the weekend. Rain moves into the GTA by mid-week.

17h ago

2:29
Students subjected to sexual abuse by landlords
Students subjected to sexual abuse by landlords

A Brampton City Councillor says some landlords are taking advantage of international students, demanding sexual favours in exchange for housing. One former student is speaking out.

17h ago

2:44
Comet flyby to be most watchable in years
Comet flyby to be most watchable in years

Comet A3 is just becoming visible in the sky and over the next few weeks will put on a show that's easy for family viewing. David Zura speaks with an academic astronomer.

18h ago

More Videos