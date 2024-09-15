Driver arrested after single-vehicle crash kills 1 person near Barrie

Provincial police are investigating after an overnight single-vehicle collision north of Toronto that left one person dead and the driver facing multiple charges.

Police say just after 1 a.m. on Saturday, Orillia OPP and emergency crews responded to the crash in the Township of Oro-Medonte, near Barrie.

They say upon arrival, the male driver was taken to a Barrie area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the male passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

They say the driver has been arrested and faces multiple charges, including dangerous operation causing death.