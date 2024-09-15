England could be barred from UEFA competitions if new regulator’s powers are not ‘strictly limited’

FILE - The UEFA Euro trophy is pictured after Britain and Ireland were elected to host the Euro 2028 football tournament during the the UEFA EURO 2028 and 2032 hosts announcement ceremony after the UEFA Executive Committee, at UEFA Headquarters, in Nyon, Switzerland, Oct. 10, 2023. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)

By James Robson, The Associated Press

Posted September 15, 2024 12:07 pm.

Last Updated September 15, 2024 12:29 pm.

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — England and English soccer teams could be removed from UEFA competitions if a new regulator is considered to be “Government interference” in the sport.

In a letter sent by UEFA to the U.K.’s new culture secretary, Lisa Nandy, European soccer’s governing body raised concerns about a proposed independent football regulator (IFR) in English soccer. The regulatory will ensure the financial sustainability of clubs and stop teams from joining breakaway competitions like the European Super League.

UEFA regulations state there should be no government interference in the running of soccer.

“We have specific rules that guard against this in order to guarantee the autonomy of sport and fairness of sporting competition; the ultimate sanction for which would be excluding the federation from UEFA and teams from competition,” UEFA general secretary Theodore Theodoridis wrote in his letter, which has been seen by The Associated Press.

England, which has been runner-up in the last two European Championships, is co-hosting the 2028 edition of the tournament.

If UEFA imposed its ultimate sanction of excluding the English Football Association, the England team would be barred from competing in the Euros. It could also mean Premier League clubs being barred from the Champions League and other competitions.

The U.K. government’s Football Governance Bill would give an independent regulator powersto safeguard the future of clubs. It includes strengthened tests over who can run or own clubs.

In its letter, UEFA said “normally football regulation should be managed by the national federation.”

It said it was concerned by what it described as “scope creep” by a regulator into areas beyond “the long-term financial sustainability of clubs and heritage assets.”

UEFA said if all countries established regulators with wide-reaching powers it would hinder its ability to maintain effective governance across Europe. It wants England’s regulator to be “strictly limited” to the long-term financial sustainability of clubs and heritage assets.

A U.K. government spokesperson said “the Football Governance Bill will establish a new Independent Football Regulator that will put fans back at the heart of the game, and tackle fundamental governance problems to ensure that English football is sustainable for the benefit of the clubs’ communities going forward.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Vehicle crashes into Scarborough fast-food restaurant 
Vehicle crashes into Scarborough fast-food restaurant 

Toronto police say a vehicle has crashed into a fast-food restaurant in Scarborough. Officers say the incident happened just before 9 a.m. at a commercial parking lot near Neilson Road and McLevin Avenue. Photos...

46m ago

Air Canada deal avoids shutdown, brings relief to passengers and business groups
Air Canada deal avoids shutdown, brings relief to passengers and business groups

MONTREAL — Travellers, business groups and politicians expressed fervent relief on Sunday after Air Canada and the union representing thousands of its pilots negotiated a new labour deal and averted...

1h ago

One man sent to hospital after cargo van collides with motorcycle in the Junction
One man sent to hospital after cargo van collides with motorcycle in the Junction

A man is in life-threatening condition following a collision near the Junction. Police were called to the Dundas Street West and Chelsea Avenue area just before 11 p.m. on Saturday. Officers say...

45m ago

‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ is No. 1 again; conservative doc ‘Am I Racist’ cracks box office top 5
‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ is No. 1 again; conservative doc ‘Am I Racist’ cracks box office top 5

Moviegoers said yes to more “ Beetlejuice Beetlejuice ” this weekend. After its monster opening, the Tim Burton sequel easily topped the domestic box office charts again with $51.6 million in ticket...

1h ago

Top Stories

Vehicle crashes into Scarborough fast-food restaurant 
Vehicle crashes into Scarborough fast-food restaurant 

Toronto police say a vehicle has crashed into a fast-food restaurant in Scarborough. Officers say the incident happened just before 9 a.m. at a commercial parking lot near Neilson Road and McLevin Avenue. Photos...

46m ago

Air Canada deal avoids shutdown, brings relief to passengers and business groups
Air Canada deal avoids shutdown, brings relief to passengers and business groups

MONTREAL — Travellers, business groups and politicians expressed fervent relief on Sunday after Air Canada and the union representing thousands of its pilots negotiated a new labour deal and averted...

1h ago

One man sent to hospital after cargo van collides with motorcycle in the Junction
One man sent to hospital after cargo van collides with motorcycle in the Junction

A man is in life-threatening condition following a collision near the Junction. Police were called to the Dundas Street West and Chelsea Avenue area just before 11 p.m. on Saturday. Officers say...

45m ago

‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ is No. 1 again; conservative doc ‘Am I Racist’ cracks box office top 5
‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ is No. 1 again; conservative doc ‘Am I Racist’ cracks box office top 5

Moviegoers said yes to more “ Beetlejuice Beetlejuice ” this weekend. After its monster opening, the Tim Burton sequel easily topped the domestic box office charts again with $51.6 million in ticket...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:43
Funeral held for murdered Ugandan Olympian
Funeral held for murdered Ugandan Olympian

The funeral for murdered Olympian Rebecca Cheptegei drew thousands to her hometown in Uganda on Saturday. Karling Donoghue reports.

12h ago

2:06
Russia and Ukraine conduct large scale prisoner swap
Russia and Ukraine conduct large scale prisoner swap

Both Russia and Ukraine have released 103 prisoners of war each. Karling Donoghue details the latest swap and takes a look at the ongoing rise in tensions sparked by Ukraine's potential use of long-range missiles.

16h ago

2:09
Sunny and warm to close out the weekend
Sunny and warm to close out the weekend

Sunshine and above seasonal temperatures continue throughout the weekend. Rain moves into the GTA by mid-week.

17h ago

2:29
Students subjected to sexual abuse by landlords
Students subjected to sexual abuse by landlords

A Brampton City Councillor says some landlords are taking advantage of international students, demanding sexual favours in exchange for housing. One former student is speaking out.

17h ago

2:44
Comet flyby to be most watchable in years
Comet flyby to be most watchable in years

Comet A3 is just becoming visible in the sky and over the next few weeks will put on a show that's easy for family viewing. David Zura speaks with an academic astronomer.

18h ago

More Videos