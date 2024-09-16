Woman injured, man arrested in East York stabbing

A woman has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in an East York apartment, Toronto police say.

Officers were called to Thorncliffe Park Drive and Overlea Boulevard just before 5:30 p.m. on Monday to reports of someone had been stabbed inside an apartment.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A man has been taken into custody.

Police would not comment on their relationship, but they were known to each other.