2 arrested after stolen vehicle collides with unmarked police car

Toronto police have arrested two people following a two-vehicle collision involving an unmarked police car.

Officers say the crash happened in Scarborough near Victoria Park Avenue and Craigton Drive just after 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

Investigators have confirmed that the car involved in the crash was stolen, but they have not provided any information on the alleged suspects.

The crash forced the police vehicle to deploy its airbags and one officer sustained minor injuries.

Craigton Drive was closed for a short period of time while police investigated, but has since reopened.