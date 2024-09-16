Boy, 16, among 4 charged in armed carjacking probe

A gun allegedly seized during a car jacking investigation. Toronto Police.

By Michael Talbot

Posted September 16, 2024 5:58 pm.

Last Updated September 16, 2024 5:59 pm.

A 16-year-old boy is among four people facing charges in an armed car jacking investigation.

Investigators say it happened on September 15 in the Rexdale Boulevard and Highway 27 area when three masked suspects approached a male at a bank.

One of the suspects allegedly pointed a handgun at him and demanded his keys.

An altercation erupted and the victim was struck in the head with a handgun, investigators said.

“The victim managed to fight off the suspects who fled back to their vehicle and drove off,” a police release states.

The victim called 911 and gave a police a description of the suspect vehicle and its direction of travel, allowing officers to quickly locate it.

The vehicle was stopped and all four suspects were taken into custody.

Investigators say a search resulted in the seizure of a firearm and a replica firearm.

Amidullah Baluch, 25, of Toronto, Joel Cowan, 19, of Whitby, Isaiah Vandeberg, 18, of no fixed address, and 16-year-old Toronto boy are all facing numerous charges.

