A female student in Guelph, and her roommates, went straight to police when they found hidden cameras in their rental house.

Guelph Police said it began on Friday when one of four students in the east-side house took a closer look at what looked like a phone charger in their bathroom.

The student noticed a camera lens when the supposed charger was held at a certain angle. She also found a micro-SD card in the back.

She immediately told her roommates and they soon found a similar device in another bathroom.

Police came out with a search warrant the next morning, and seized electronic devices.

A 69-year-old man was arrested and charged for voyeurism.