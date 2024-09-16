Jane’s Addiction cancels Toronto concert, remainder of tour after on-stage fight

Jane's Addiction singer Perry Ferrell confronts guitarist Dave Navarro at last Friday's show in Boston. @ettylaufarrell/Instagram

By Michael Talbot

Posted September 16, 2024 12:40 pm.

Last Updated September 16, 2024 12:43 pm.

Jane says they’re done with their tour.

The rock band Jane’s Addiction won’t play the Budweiser Stage in Toronto on Wednesday, announcing on Monday that they’ve cancelled the remainder of their tour after a viral on-stage clash between lead singer Perry Ferrell and guitarist Dave Navarro at last Friday’s show in Boston.

“The band have made the difficult decision to take some time away as a group,” a statement from the band reads.

The statement says the remainder of the tour has been called off, and refunds will be issued.

The tour’s ignominious end comes after Farrell approached Navarro mid-song in Boston, screaming at him and bumping him with his shoulder before throwing a punch at the shocked-looking guitarist. Crew members then jumped in to restrain him.

Farrell’s wife, Etty Lau Farrell, tried to explain the behind-the-scenes drama in a social media post, saying there had been “tension and animosity” between band members that eventually exploded on stage.

She said Farrell’s anger stemmed from issues about on-stage volume and his voice being drowned out.

“Perry’s frustration had been mounting, night after night, he felt that the stage volume had been extremely loud and his voice was being drowned out by the band,” she wrote. “Perry had been suffering from tinnitus and a sore throat every night. But when the audience in the first row, started complaining up to Perry cussing at him that the band was planning too loud and that they couldn’t hear him, Perry lost it.”

She also claims that rather than de-escalate the situation, bass player Eric Avery assaulted her husband in the aftermath of the on-stage incident.

“Eric walked up to Perry, upstage, in the dark … put Perry in a headlock and punched him in the stomach three times.”

She described the famed frontman as being a “crazed beast” after the incident, eventually breaking down and sobbing.

