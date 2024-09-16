First teen sentenced in Kenneth Lee swarming death gets 15 months probation

Kenneth Lee
Kenneth Lee, 59, of Toronto, was fatally stabbed near York Street, University Avenue and Front Street West on Dec. 18, 2022. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service.

By The Canadian Press and News Staff

Posted September 16, 2024 11:50 am.

Last Updated September 16, 2024 12:17 pm.

The first teen sentenced in the swarming death of Kenneth Lee in 2022 in downtown Toronto will not face any more jail time and instead participate in a community-based program.

The teen, who was 13 years old at the time of Lee’s death, had pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

A judge ruled Monday that she be credited for 15 months of effective pre-trial custody and will serve another 15 months of probation under an Intensive Support and Supervision Program.

Justice David Stewart Rose said the sentence reflects that the teen has taken accountability for her actions by pleading guilty, and experienced institutional malfeasance while in custody, such as being forced to strip naked during searches.

Related:

Police have alleged Lee, who was 59 and living in the city’s shelter system, died after he was swarmed and stabbed by a group of girls just after midnight on Dec. 18, 2022, in the area of York Street, University Avenue and Front Street West.

Eight teenage girls — three 13-year-olds, three 14-year-olds, and two 16-year-olds — were arrested and initially charged with second-degree murder.

Four teens pleaded guilty in the case — three to manslaughter and one to assault causing bodily harm. Another four are set to stand trial next year — three for second-degree murder and one for manslaughter.

The accused have not been identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA) provisions because they are all under 18. 

A relative described Lee as a “kind soul with a heart of gold.” Community members have said the quiet man from Hong Kong was trying to defend a friend before the attack.

Lee’s family has said he was in the homeless shelter system after falling on tough times but was making an effort to get his life back on track.

“… Ken was a kind soul with a heart of gold. He was not in the system due to alcohol or drug abuse,” read a statement from Lee’s family. “He was a man with pride who had fallen and wanted to learn to stand up on his own, knowing that he always had his family behind him. Maybe in due time, we will share more with you.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'We're going to fine you': City announces harsh 'blocking the box' penalties in Toronto
'We're going to fine you': City announces harsh 'blocking the box' penalties in Toronto

Toronto drivers caught blocking intersections, widely known as "blocking the box," will soon face much steeper fines. Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow and the city's deputy mayor, Jennifer McKelvie, announced...

updated

47m ago

Ontario's financial watchdog to investigate Ford government's alcohol expansion
Ontario's financial watchdog to investigate Ford government's alcohol expansion

The Ford government's decision to expand alcohol sales to convenience stores and gas stations at a cost to taxpayers is now under the official microscope, 680News Radio has learned. The Financial Accountability...

6h ago

Northern Ontario couple wins $70M OLG Lotto Max jackpot on first-ever ticket purchase
Northern Ontario couple wins $70M OLG Lotto Max jackpot on first-ever ticket purchase

A couple from a small northern Ontario town of just under 5,000 people were announced as the winners of last month's Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) $70 million Lotto Max jackpot. The OLG...

1h ago

Fatal crash closes section of Hwy. 403 approaching Burlington
Fatal crash closes section of Hwy. 403 approaching Burlington

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a fatal collision between an SUV and motorcycle on Monday morning that's closed a section of Highway 403 near Waterdown Road approaching Burlington. Emergency...

44m ago

Top Stories

'We're going to fine you': City announces harsh 'blocking the box' penalties in Toronto
'We're going to fine you': City announces harsh 'blocking the box' penalties in Toronto

Toronto drivers caught blocking intersections, widely known as "blocking the box," will soon face much steeper fines. Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow and the city's deputy mayor, Jennifer McKelvie, announced...

updated

47m ago

Ontario's financial watchdog to investigate Ford government's alcohol expansion
Ontario's financial watchdog to investigate Ford government's alcohol expansion

The Ford government's decision to expand alcohol sales to convenience stores and gas stations at a cost to taxpayers is now under the official microscope, 680News Radio has learned. The Financial Accountability...

6h ago

Northern Ontario couple wins $70M OLG Lotto Max jackpot on first-ever ticket purchase
Northern Ontario couple wins $70M OLG Lotto Max jackpot on first-ever ticket purchase

A couple from a small northern Ontario town of just under 5,000 people were announced as the winners of last month's Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) $70 million Lotto Max jackpot. The OLG...

1h ago

Fatal crash closes section of Hwy. 403 approaching Burlington
Fatal crash closes section of Hwy. 403 approaching Burlington

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a fatal collision between an SUV and motorcycle on Monday morning that's closed a section of Highway 403 near Waterdown Road approaching Burlington. Emergency...

44m ago

Most Watched Today

1:57
Young northern Ontario family win $70M Lotto Max on first ticket purchase ever
Young northern Ontario family win $70M Lotto Max on first ticket purchase ever

The northern Ontario couple recently expanded their family and welcomed a newborn so the timing felt perfect for them.

1h ago

2:59
Iconic Terry Fox fundraising run returns worldwide
Iconic Terry Fox fundraising run returns worldwide

The 44th annual Terry Fox Run returned to countless neighbourhoods across the nation and around the world on Sunday. David Zura speaks with a few of the participants and organizers.

15h ago

2:27
Storm Boris leaves multiple dead across central Europe
Storm Boris leaves multiple dead across central Europe

Central and eastern European countries continue to deal with Storm Boris and its devastation. Karling Donoghue has the latest from officials who are reporting multiple deaths across the continent.

12h ago

2:41
Motorcycle crash fatalities could hit 10-year high
Motorcycle crash fatalities could hit 10-year high

With motorcycle fatalities on the rise, the OPP are warning motorcyclists and drivers to use extra caution on the roads. Catalina Gillies has the story.

16h ago

2:54
Yemeni Houthis fire missile at central Israel
Yemeni Houthis fire missile at central Israel

Yemeni Houthis have struck central Israel with a missile – prompting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to vow retaliation. Karling Donoghue details the attack and takes a look at the latest protests calling for an end to the conflict.

12h ago

More Videos