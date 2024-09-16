MLB players’ union affiliate sues DraftKings, bet365 claiming unauthorized use of images

FILE - The DraftKings logo is displayed at the sports betting company headquarters, May 2, 2019, in Boston.
FILE - The DraftKings logo is displayed at the sports betting company headquarters, May 2, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File) Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted September 16, 2024 8:55 pm.

Last Updated September 16, 2024 9:43 pm.

A commercial affiliate of the Major League Baseball Players Association sued DraftKings and bet365 on Monday, alleging unauthorized use of player names and images.

The suit, filed by MLB Players Inc. against Draftkings Inc. and Bet365 Group Ltd. in U.S. District Court in Philadelphia, claims the companies engaged in illegal “use of MLB player images on their sportsbook betting platforms” and of “player names and images in associated advertising, without a license.”

The suit claims unauthorized use of name or likeness under Pennsylvania law, common law misappropriation of publicity, common law misappropriation of identity, and unjust enrichment. MLB Players Inc. asked for an injunction and damages.

The companies did not immediately reply to emails seeking comment.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Polls close for byelections in Montreal and Winnipeg
Polls close for byelections in Montreal and Winnipeg

The polls have closed and votes are being counted in two crucial federal byelections that are being closely watched by political parties. The first 507 ballots reported by Elections Canada in the Winnipeg...

8m ago

More traffic agents needed to deal with congestion outside Union Station Bus Terminal: officials
More traffic agents needed to deal with congestion outside Union Station Bus Terminal: officials

As Toronto officials began a crackdown of intersection blocking, CityNews revisited the congested area outside the Union Station Bus Terminal.

1h ago

MPs to discuss deaths of First Nations people by police in emergency debate
MPs to discuss deaths of First Nations people by police in emergency debate

OTTAWA — Members of Parliament will hold an emergency debate in the House of Commons Monday evening on a string of recent deaths of First Nations people during interactions with Canadian police forces. Six...

3h ago

2 arrested after stolen vehicle collides with unmarked police car
2 arrested after stolen vehicle collides with unmarked police car

Toronto police have arrested two people following a two-vehicle collision involving an unmarked police car. Officers say the crash happened in Scarborough near Victoria Park Avenue and Craigton Drive...

3h ago

Top Stories

Polls close for byelections in Montreal and Winnipeg
Polls close for byelections in Montreal and Winnipeg

The polls have closed and votes are being counted in two crucial federal byelections that are being closely watched by political parties. The first 507 ballots reported by Elections Canada in the Winnipeg...

8m ago

More traffic agents needed to deal with congestion outside Union Station Bus Terminal: officials
More traffic agents needed to deal with congestion outside Union Station Bus Terminal: officials

As Toronto officials began a crackdown of intersection blocking, CityNews revisited the congested area outside the Union Station Bus Terminal.

1h ago

MPs to discuss deaths of First Nations people by police in emergency debate
MPs to discuss deaths of First Nations people by police in emergency debate

OTTAWA — Members of Parliament will hold an emergency debate in the House of Commons Monday evening on a string of recent deaths of First Nations people during interactions with Canadian police forces. Six...

3h ago

2 arrested after stolen vehicle collides with unmarked police car
2 arrested after stolen vehicle collides with unmarked police car

Toronto police have arrested two people following a two-vehicle collision involving an unmarked police car. Officers say the crash happened in Scarborough near Victoria Park Avenue and Craigton Drive...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:47
Teen sentenced in death of Kenneth Lee
Teen sentenced in death of Kenneth Lee

The first teenager has been sentenced in the swarming death of Kenneth Lee. Faiza Amin speaks with defence attorney, Alex Karapancev on how the suspects age, and circumstances of Lee's death impacted their punishment.

7h ago

2:25
New Ontario truck safety inspection system is up and running after delays
New Ontario truck safety inspection system is up and running after delays

After several delays in getting started, a new system meant to make the roads in Ontario safer is up and running. So how’s it going? Pat Taney reports.

10h ago

1:57
Young northern Ontario family win $70M Lotto Max on first ticket purchase ever
Young northern Ontario family win $70M Lotto Max on first ticket purchase ever

The northern Ontario couple recently expanded their family and welcomed a newborn so the timing felt perfect for them.

11h ago

2:59
Iconic Terry Fox fundraising run returns worldwide
Iconic Terry Fox fundraising run returns worldwide

The 44th annual Terry Fox Run returned to countless neighbourhoods across the nation and around the world on Sunday. David Zura speaks with a few of the participants and organizers.

2:27
Storm Boris leaves multiple dead across central Europe
Storm Boris leaves multiple dead across central Europe

Central and eastern European countries continue to deal with Storm Boris and its devastation. Karling Donoghue has the latest from officials who are reporting multiple deaths across the continent.

22h ago

More Videos