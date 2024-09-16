MPs return to Ottawa for what promises to be a boisterous sitting

Justin Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes his way to the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick.

By Laura Osman, The Canadian Press

Posted September 16, 2024 6:29 am.

Last Updated September 16, 2024 8:08 am.

Members of Parliament are back in Ottawa today to begin a busy and potentially precarious sitting for the governing Liberals.

The New Democrats broke their political pact with the government, making an early election call more likely.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has already committed to testing Parliament’s confidence in the Liberals at the first opportunity.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has said he will take each confidence vote as it comes, but members of his party have expressed little interest in an election any time soon.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberals, meanwhile, say they’re focused on their own agenda.

There are several key bills making their way through the legislative process, including the online harms act and the NDP-endorsed pharmacare bill, which is currently in the senate.

