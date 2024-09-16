MPs to discuss deaths of First Nations people by police in emergency debate

‘Who do we call when we need help?’: Indigenous people killed by police are sparking questions and calls for justice from families and community members. Joanne Roberts reports.

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 16, 2024 4:45 pm.

Last Updated September 16, 2024 5:21 pm.

OTTAWA — MPs will hold an emergency debate in the House of Commons tonight on the recent deaths of First Nations peoples during interactions with Canadian police forces.

Six First Nations peoples have died in the last two weeks at the hands of police officers, which NDP MP Lori Idlout characterizes as a “disturbing pattern.”

She wrote a letter to Speaker Greg Fergus calling for the emergency debate, while lambasting what she calls a lack of media coverage of the deaths and inaction by the government to pass legislation on First Nations policing.

She says that as parliamentarians, they must show leadership and keep institutions accountable. She says a debate will allow discussion of potential measures that could save Indigenous lives.

Related:

The deaths occurred in Saskatchewan, Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario and New Brunswick from Aug. 29 to Sept. 8.

Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak, who serves as the National Chief for the Assembly of First Nations, says the deaths demonstrate systemic issues across the country. She is demanding accountability from police through independent investigations into each of the deaths.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 16, 2024.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police officer seriously injured while responding to a person in crisis
Police officer seriously injured while responding to a person in crisis

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says one of its officers has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after responding to a person in crisis. The incident happened near Spadina Road and Dupont...

47m ago

First teen sentenced in Kenneth Lee swarming death gets 15 months probation
First teen sentenced in Kenneth Lee swarming death gets 15 months probation

The first teen sentenced in the swarming death of Kenneth Lee in 2022 in downtown Toronto will not face any more jail time and instead participate in a community-based program. The teen, who was 13...

3h ago

Toronto police release images of two robbery suspects
Toronto police release images of two robbery suspects

Toronto police have released an image of a man and woman who are wanted in connection with a robbery investigation. Officers were called to the area of College Street and Spadina Road for reports of...

41m ago

3 teens arrested in attempted carjacking, break and enter in Toronto
3 teens arrested in attempted carjacking, break and enter in Toronto

Three teenagers have been arrested and another two suspects are wanted in connection with an attempted armed carjacking and a break and enter in Toronto. Toronto police say both incidents happened on...

1h ago

Top Stories

Police officer seriously injured while responding to a person in crisis
Police officer seriously injured while responding to a person in crisis

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says one of its officers has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after responding to a person in crisis. The incident happened near Spadina Road and Dupont...

47m ago

First teen sentenced in Kenneth Lee swarming death gets 15 months probation
First teen sentenced in Kenneth Lee swarming death gets 15 months probation

The first teen sentenced in the swarming death of Kenneth Lee in 2022 in downtown Toronto will not face any more jail time and instead participate in a community-based program. The teen, who was 13...

3h ago

Toronto police release images of two robbery suspects
Toronto police release images of two robbery suspects

Toronto police have released an image of a man and woman who are wanted in connection with a robbery investigation. Officers were called to the area of College Street and Spadina Road for reports of...

41m ago

3 teens arrested in attempted carjacking, break and enter in Toronto
3 teens arrested in attempted carjacking, break and enter in Toronto

Three teenagers have been arrested and another two suspects are wanted in connection with an attempted armed carjacking and a break and enter in Toronto. Toronto police say both incidents happened on...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:57
Young northern Ontario family win $70M Lotto Max on first ticket purchase ever
Young northern Ontario family win $70M Lotto Max on first ticket purchase ever

The northern Ontario couple recently expanded their family and welcomed a newborn so the timing felt perfect for them.

6h ago

2:59
Iconic Terry Fox fundraising run returns worldwide
Iconic Terry Fox fundraising run returns worldwide

The 44th annual Terry Fox Run returned to countless neighbourhoods across the nation and around the world on Sunday. David Zura speaks with a few of the participants and organizers.

21h ago

2:27
Storm Boris leaves multiple dead across central Europe
Storm Boris leaves multiple dead across central Europe

Central and eastern European countries continue to deal with Storm Boris and its devastation. Karling Donoghue has the latest from officials who are reporting multiple deaths across the continent.

18h ago

2:41
Motorcycle crash fatalities could hit 10-year high
Motorcycle crash fatalities could hit 10-year high

With motorcycle fatalities on the rise, the OPP are warning motorcyclists and drivers to use extra caution on the roads. Catalina Gillies has the story.

22h ago

2:54
Yemeni Houthis fire missile at central Israel
Yemeni Houthis fire missile at central Israel

Yemeni Houthis have struck central Israel with a missile – prompting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to vow retaliation. Karling Donoghue details the attack and takes a look at the latest protests calling for an end to the conflict.

18h ago

More Videos