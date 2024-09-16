A driver is facing charges after being caught travelling at more than 50 km/h over the speed limit in a school zone in East Gwillimbury, Ont.

York Regional Police (YRP) said it happened in the Hillcrest Drive and Second Concession area at around 8:15 a.m. on Monday.

Officers alleged the driver was clocked going 102 km/h in a 50 km/h zone. They lost their driver’s licence (suspended for 30 days), and their vehicle was impounded for two weeks due to the infraction.

A YRP spokesperson said it occurred in a school zone while kids were walking to school for the morning.

No injuries were reported.