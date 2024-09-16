A young Oshawa man is facing numerous charges after allegedly attempting to flee from police during a traffic stop.

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) said the incident happened on Saturday at approximately 9:30 p.m.

When officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, it is alleged that the driver sped up and fled the area.

DRPS initiated a search with support from its Air1 helicopter and the vehicle was spotted a short distance away.

As officers approached the vehicle, police say the driver jumped out and proceeded to flee the area on foot. After a brief pursuit, the suspect was taken into custody.

Upon his arrest, police say they located and seized a 9 mm handgun with an overcapacity drum magazine that is prohibited.

A deeper investigation by police later revealed that the vehicle was allegedly stolen.

DRPS said 20-year-old Quintin Campbell of Oshawa has been charged with numerous offences, including possessing a firearm without a licence, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, flight from police and failing to comply with a release order.

He was held for a bail hearing.