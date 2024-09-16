Oshawa man who fled from officers is arrested, stolen vehicle seized: police

Police say they located and seized a 9 mm handgun with an overcapacity drum magazine
Police say they located and seized a 9 mm handgun with an overcapacity drum magazine. (Durham Regional Police Service/handout)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted September 16, 2024 1:33 pm.

Last Updated September 16, 2024 1:37 pm.

A young Oshawa man is facing numerous charges after allegedly attempting to flee from police during a traffic stop.

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) said the incident happened on Saturday at approximately 9:30 p.m.

When officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, it is alleged that the driver sped up and fled the area.

DRPS initiated a search with support from its Air1 helicopter and the vehicle was spotted a short distance away.

As officers approached the vehicle, police say the driver jumped out and proceeded to flee the area on foot. After a brief pursuit, the suspect was taken into custody.

Upon his arrest, police say they located and seized a 9 mm handgun with an overcapacity drum magazine that is prohibited.

A deeper investigation by police later revealed that the vehicle was allegedly stolen.

DRPS said 20-year-old Quintin Campbell of Oshawa has been charged with numerous offences, including possessing a firearm without a licence, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, flight from police and failing to comply with a release order.

He was held for a bail hearing.

Top Stories

Toronto police officer seriously injured after being slashed in the arm
Toronto police officer seriously injured after being slashed in the arm

Toronto police say an officer has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being slashed in the arm. It happened near Spadina Road and Dupont Street around 1:15 p.m. on Monday. Police...

23m ago

'We're going to fine you': City announces harsh 'blocking the box' penalties in Toronto
'We're going to fine you': City announces harsh 'blocking the box' penalties in Toronto

Toronto drivers caught blocking intersections, widely known as "blocking the box," will soon face much steeper fines. Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow and the city's deputy mayor, Jennifer McKelvie, announced...

34m ago

First teen sentenced in Kenneth Lee swarming death gets 15 months probation
First teen sentenced in Kenneth Lee swarming death gets 15 months probation

The first teen sentenced in the swarming death of Kenneth Lee in 2022 in downtown Toronto will not face any more jail time and instead participate in a community-based program. The teen, who was 13...

1h ago

Ontario's financial watchdog to investigate Ford government's alcohol expansion
Ontario's financial watchdog to investigate Ford government's alcohol expansion

The Ford government's decision to expand alcohol sales to convenience stores and gas stations at a cost to taxpayers is now under the official microscope, 680News Radio has learned. The Financial Accountability...

9h ago

