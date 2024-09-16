Politics likely pushed Air Canada toward deal with ‘unheard of’ gains for pilots

By Christopher Reynolds, The Canadian Press

Posted September 16, 2024 1:13 pm.

Last Updated September 16, 2024 2:56 pm.

MONTREAL — Politics, public opinion and salary hikes south of the border helped push Air Canada toward a deal that secures major wage gains for pilots, experts say.

The tentative agreement includes a 42 per cent wage hike over four years, according to one source who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

On Sunday, the country’s biggest airline and the union representing its 5,200-plus pilots announced they had reached a would-be contract, averting a strike that would have grounded flights and affected some 110,000 passengers per day.

Shortly before, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had made it plain the two sides should hash out a deal themselves.

On Friday, he said the government would not step in to fix the impasse — unlike during a massive railway work stoppage last month and a strike by WestJet mechanics over the Canada Day long weekend. Trudeau said the government respects the right to strike and would only intervene if it became apparent no negotiated deal was possible.

Trudeau’s government was unlikely to consider back-to-work legislation after the NDP tore up its agreement to support the Liberal minority in Parliament, said John Gradek, who teaches aviation management at McGill University. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, whose party has traditionally toed a more pro-business line, also said last week he was “not going to support pre-empting those negotiations.

“We stand with the pilots and their right to fight for a fair deal, good wages.”

Backed by business leaders, Air Canada CEO Michael Rousseau asked Ottawa on Thursday to step in pre-emptively with binding arbitration “to intervene if talks fail before any travel disruption starts.”

The request may have fallen flat. Gradek said he believes public frustration over thousands of cancelled flights would have flowed toward Air Canada rather than Ottawa, prompting the carrier to concede to a deal yielding “unheard of” gains for employees.

“It really was a total collapse of the Air Canada bargaining position,” he said.

“In my opinion, public opinion basically pressed the federal cabinet, including the prime minister, to basically keep their hands clear of negotiations and looking at imposing a settlement,” Gradek continued.

“Air Canada ran out of support as the week wore on, and by the time they got to Friday night, Saturday morning, there was nothing left for them to do but to basically try to get a deal set up and accepted by [Air Line Pilots Association].”

Pilots are slated to vote in the coming weeks on the four-year contract.

Last year, pilots at Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and American Airlines secured agreements that included four-year pay boosts ranging from 34 per cent to 40 per cent, ramping up pressure on other carriers to raise wages.

After more than a year of bargaining, Air Canada put forward an offer last month centred around a 30 per cent wage hike over four years.

But the final deal, should union members approve it, grants a 26 per cent increase in the first year alone, retroactive to September 2023, according to the source. Three wage bumps of four per cent would follow in 2024 through 2026.

Air Canada said Sunday the tentative contract “recognizes the contributions and professionalism of Air Canada’s pilot group, while providing a framework for the future growth of the airline.”

The union issued a statement saying that, if ratified, the agreement will generate about $1.9 billion of additional value for Air Canada pilots over the course of the deal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 16, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:AC)

Christopher Reynolds, The Canadian Press

Toronto police officer seriously injured after being slashed in the arm
Toronto police officer seriously injured after being slashed in the arm

Toronto police say an officer has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being slashed in the arm. It happened near Spadina Road and Dupont Street around 1:15 p.m. on Monday. Police...

24m ago

'We're going to fine you': City announces harsh 'blocking the box' penalties in Toronto
'We're going to fine you': City announces harsh 'blocking the box' penalties in Toronto

Toronto drivers caught blocking intersections, widely known as "blocking the box," will soon face much steeper fines. Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow and the city's deputy mayor, Jennifer McKelvie, announced...

34m ago

First teen sentenced in Kenneth Lee swarming death gets 15 months probation
First teen sentenced in Kenneth Lee swarming death gets 15 months probation

The first teen sentenced in the swarming death of Kenneth Lee in 2022 in downtown Toronto will not face any more jail time and instead participate in a community-based program. The teen, who was 13...

1h ago

Ontario's financial watchdog to investigate Ford government's alcohol expansion
Ontario's financial watchdog to investigate Ford government's alcohol expansion

The Ford government's decision to expand alcohol sales to convenience stores and gas stations at a cost to taxpayers is now under the official microscope, 680News Radio has learned. The Financial Accountability...

9h ago

