York Region reports first human case of West Nile virus

File Photo Martins Rudzitis
By Michael Talbot

Posted September 16, 2024 4:56 pm.

A person has tested positive for West Nile virus in Vaughan, marking the first human positive case of the year in York Region.

In a release, York Region’s Acting Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Fareen Karachiwalla, reminded residents to take precautions when outdoors.

“Remember to use insect repellent containing DEET or icaridin, wear light-coloured protective clothing when outdoors and remove standing water around your home in places such as flowerpots, swimming pool covers, bird baths and containers.”

The virus is transmitted to people through the bite of the infected mosquito.

Symptoms of West Nile usually develop between two and 14 days after a person is infected.

Symptoms may include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, body aches, skin rash and swollen lymph glands.

Adults 50 years of age or older and individuals with compromised immune systems are at higher risk of severe illness.

In rare cases, West Nile virus can be life-threatening.

