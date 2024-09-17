1 dead in 2-alarm fire at Scarborough apartment building

A Toronto Fire Services truck
A Toronto Fire Services truck is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Meredith Bond

Posted September 17, 2024 10:06 pm.

Last Updated September 17, 2024 10:25 pm.

One person has been found dead in a two-alarm fire at an apartment building in Scarborough, Toronto police say.

Emergency crews were called to the scene just after 8:30 p.m. in the Warden and Finch Avenues area for a fire in a 9th floor unit.

One occupant was located deceased inside an apartment unit.

Paramedics say they have assessed one patient and were currently assessing another, but no one had been transported to hospital at this time.

Their conditions are unknown.

Police reported windows breaking and debris falling from the building, but fire crews say the blaze is currently under control.

As a result, Bridletowne Circle is closed between Finch Avenue East and Beverly Glen Boulevard.

Fire services remain on the scene.

