Man found with gunshot wound near Lawrence and Allen
Posted September 17, 2024 10:50 pm.
Last Updated September 17, 2024 11:02 pm.
A man has been found with a gunshot wound in the Lawrence Avenue and Allen Road area.
Toronto police were called to the shooting around 10:15 p.m. and found the man outside an apartment building.
The victim has been transported to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspects or suspect involved reportedly fled the scene in a dark-coloured sedan.