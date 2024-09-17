Shots fired at Midtown Toronto jewelry store, police investigating

Midtown Toronto shooting

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 17, 2024 5:54 am.

Last Updated September 17, 2024 6:40 am.

A jewelry store in Midtown Toronto was the target of an overnight shooting for the second time in as many days as police worked to determine the circumstances of the incident.

Toronto Police Services said shots were fired from a vehicle at Kilani Jewellery, located in the Eglinton Avenue West and Bathurst Street area, just after 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

Authorities were similarly notified of a shooting targeting the store on Monday. Toronto Paramedic Services said no injuries were reported.

A small portion of Eglinton Avenue West is closed west of Bathurst Street for the investigation and the Eglinton Ave. West bus is detouring in the area.

A suspect description was not provided.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

More traffic agents needed to deal with congestion outside Union Station Bus Terminal: officials
More traffic agents needed to deal with congestion outside Union Station Bus Terminal: officials

As Toronto officials began a crackdown of intersection blocking, CityNews revisited the congested area outside the Union Station Bus Terminal.

11h ago

Trudeau returns to Parliament after loss of second Liberal stronghold
Trudeau returns to Parliament after loss of second Liberal stronghold

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will face his cabinet today after losing yet another long-held Liberal seat. Trudeau's Liberals were hopeful they could retain the Montreal riding of LaSalle—Émard—Verdun,...

updated

1h ago

Toronto health officials see uptick in whooping cough cases
Toronto health officials see uptick in whooping cough cases

The Fall respiratory wave has not officially arrived in Ontario, but just two weeks into September, there appears to be an uptick in a respiratory infection that can be prevented. Dr. Vinita Dubey,...

13h ago

Police officer seriously injured while responding to a person in crisis
Police officer seriously injured while responding to a person in crisis

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says one of its officers has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after responding to a person in crisis. The incident happened near Spadina Road and Dupont...

11h ago

Top Stories

More traffic agents needed to deal with congestion outside Union Station Bus Terminal: officials
More traffic agents needed to deal with congestion outside Union Station Bus Terminal: officials

As Toronto officials began a crackdown of intersection blocking, CityNews revisited the congested area outside the Union Station Bus Terminal.

11h ago

Trudeau returns to Parliament after loss of second Liberal stronghold
Trudeau returns to Parliament after loss of second Liberal stronghold

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will face his cabinet today after losing yet another long-held Liberal seat. Trudeau's Liberals were hopeful they could retain the Montreal riding of LaSalle—Émard—Verdun,...

updated

1h ago

Toronto health officials see uptick in whooping cough cases
Toronto health officials see uptick in whooping cough cases

The Fall respiratory wave has not officially arrived in Ontario, but just two weeks into September, there appears to be an uptick in a respiratory infection that can be prevented. Dr. Vinita Dubey,...

13h ago

Police officer seriously injured while responding to a person in crisis
Police officer seriously injured while responding to a person in crisis

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says one of its officers has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after responding to a person in crisis. The incident happened near Spadina Road and Dupont...

11h ago

Most Watched Today

2:31
Ontario alcohol expansion to be researched by financial watchdog
Ontario alcohol expansion to be researched by financial watchdog

The Ford government’s early rollout of alcohol sales in convenience will have the independent accountability office look at the overall total costs. Critics say it could be as much as $1 billion. Mark McAllister has more.

14h ago

2:11
Trump blames Biden, Harris 'rhetoric' for apparent assassination attempt
Trump blames Biden, Harris 'rhetoric' for apparent assassination attempt

Former U.S. President Donald Trump is blaming President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris following a second apparent attempt on his life. Julia Benbrook with how government leaders are reacting to the incident.

15h ago

2:47
Teen sentenced in death of Kenneth Lee
Teen sentenced in death of Kenneth Lee

The first teenager has been sentenced in the swarming death of Kenneth Lee. Faiza Amin speaks with defence attorney, Alex Karapancev on how the suspects age, and circumstances of Lee's death impacted their punishment.

17h ago

2:25
New Ontario truck safety inspection system is up and running after delays
New Ontario truck safety inspection system is up and running after delays

After several delays in getting started, a new system meant to make the roads in Ontario safer is up and running. So how’s it going? Pat Taney reports.

19h ago

1:57
Young northern Ontario family win $70M Lotto Max on first ticket purchase ever
Young northern Ontario family win $70M Lotto Max on first ticket purchase ever

The northern Ontario couple recently expanded their family and welcomed a newborn so the timing felt perfect for them.

21h ago

More Videos