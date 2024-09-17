Shots fired at Midtown Toronto jewelry store, police investigating

A jewelry store in Midtown Toronto was the target of an overnight shooting for the second time in as many days as police worked to determine the circumstances of the incident.

Toronto Police Services said shots were fired from a vehicle at Kilani Jewellery, located in the Eglinton Avenue West and Bathurst Street area, just after 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

Authorities were similarly notified of a shooting targeting the store on Monday. Toronto Paramedic Services said no injuries were reported.

A small portion of Eglinton Avenue West is closed west of Bathurst Street for the investigation and the Eglinton Ave. West bus is detouring in the area.

A suspect description was not provided.