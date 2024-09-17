What we know about a Canada to New York terror plot

In today’s The Big Story podcast, a few days before Sept. 11, police arrested a Pakistani man living in Canada with allegedly planning to travel to New York to commit a large-scale terror attack on the anniversary of the Oct. 7 attacks in Israel. Since laying charges, police have been tight-lipped about the case, and haven’t revealed how they found the suspect, or who he may have been talking to.

But reporters have been digging and a picture is emerging — and it’s one we’re going to have to wrestle with further in the months to come.

Peter Edwards is a crime, courts and justice reporter at the Toronto Star. “He allegedly was trying for something that was the biggest terror attack since 9/11,” said Edwards.

So what do we know about this suspect? What can we surmise about how the alleged plan was to come together? And how does a young man allegedly end up in a car, headed to the border, to attempt a massacre?