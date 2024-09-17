The Big Story

What we know about a Canada to New York terror plot

FBI seal
An FBI seal is seen on a wall in Omaha, Neb., on Aug. 10, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Charlie Neibergall

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted September 17, 2024 9:59 am.

In today’s The Big Story podcast, a few days before Sept. 11, police arrested a Pakistani man living in Canada with allegedly planning to travel to New York to commit a large-scale terror attack on the anniversary of the Oct. 7 attacks in Israel. Since laying charges, police have been tight-lipped about the case, and haven’t revealed how they found the suspect, or who he may have been talking to.

But reporters have been digging and a picture is emerging — and it’s one we’re going to have to wrestle with further in the months to come. 

Peter Edwards is a crime, courts and justice reporter at the Toronto Star. “He allegedly was trying for something that was the biggest terror attack since 9/11,” said Edwards.

So what do we know about this suspect? What can we surmise about how the alleged plan was to come together? And how does a young man allegedly end up in a car, headed to the border, to attempt a massacre?

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify. You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.
Top Stories

Canada's inflation rate hits 2% target, reaches lowest level in more than 3 years
Canada's inflation rate hits 2% target, reaches lowest level in more than 3 years

Canada's inflation rate fell to two per cent in August, finally hitting the Bank of Canada’s target after a tumultuous battle with skyrocketing price growth. The annual inflation rate fell from 2.5...

40m ago

Shots fired at Midtown Toronto jewellery store, police investigating
Shots fired at Midtown Toronto jewellery store, police investigating

A jewellery store in Midtown Toronto was the target of an overnight shooting for the second time in as many days as police worked to determine the circumstances of the incident. Toronto Police Services...

1h ago

Man facing weapon charges in Scarborough quadruple shooting that killed man, woman
Man facing weapon charges in Scarborough quadruple shooting that killed man, woman

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says one man has been arrested and faces firearm-related charges stemming from a quadruple shooting in Scarborough that saw the accused fire off several rounds at the homicide...

52m ago

One person critically injured in industrial accident at Ontario Place
One person critically injured in industrial accident at Ontario Place

Toronto Police say a person was critically injured in an industrial accident at Ontario Place on Tuesday morning. In a social media post, Toronto Police Service (TPS) said the person was injured by...

2m ago

