Low pay for junior Air Canada pilots poses possible hurdle to proposed deal

Air Canada pilots
Tensions are mounting as a potential pilot strike at Canada's largest airline is only days away with no signs of a breakthrough in talks. Air Canada pilots arrive for an information picket at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., on Tuesday, August 27, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By Christopher Reynolds, The Canadian Press

Posted September 18, 2024 10:22 am.

Last Updated September 18, 2024 10:24 am.

One expert says entry-level pay under the tentative deal between Air Canada and its pilots could be a stumbling block ahead of a union vote on the agreement.

Under their current contract, pilots earn far less in their first four years at the company before enjoying a big wage increase starting in year five.

The Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) had been pushing to scrap the so-called “fixed rate” provision entirely.

However, according to a copy of the contract summary obtained by The Canadian Press, the proposed deal announced Sunday would merely reduce the four-year period of lower pay to two years.

John Gradek, who teaches aviation management at McGill University, says as many as 2,000 of Air Canada’s roughly 5,200 active pilots may earn entry-level wages following a recent hiring surge.

After the airline averted a strike this week, Gradek says the failure to ditch the pay grade restrictions could prompt pushback from rank-and-file flight crew and jeopardize the deal, which is up for a vote next month.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Rogers acquires majority MLSE stake from Bell in $4.7B deal
Rogers acquires majority MLSE stake from Bell in $4.7B deal

Rogers Communications Inc. has acquired Bell's 37.5 per cent stake in Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE) for $4.7 billion. MLSE is the parent company of the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs, the NBA's...

41m ago

Record $80M OLG Lotto Max produces two winners in Ontario, Quebec
Record $80M OLG Lotto Max produces two winners in Ontario, Quebec

Check your lottery tickets as soon as possible. Canada's richest-ever lottery jackpot has finally produced a winner, and lottery officials say there were two winning tickets matching the numbers drawn...

3h ago

Woman critically injured in DVP crash; ramps to Bayview/Bloor reopen
Woman critically injured in DVP crash; ramps to Bayview/Bloor reopen

A woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle crash on the Don Valley Parkway (DVP). Emergency responders were called to the southbound DVP at the Bayview/Bloor off-ramp...

12m ago

Crews respond to 2-alarm fire in city's east end
Crews respond to 2-alarm fire in city's east end

Toronto fire crews responded to an active, two-alarm residential fire in the city's east end. Toronto's active fire incidents show crews were dispatched to 800 Broadview in the Danforth Avenue and Broadview...

26m ago

Top Stories

Rogers acquires majority MLSE stake from Bell in $4.7B deal
Rogers acquires majority MLSE stake from Bell in $4.7B deal

Rogers Communications Inc. has acquired Bell's 37.5 per cent stake in Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE) for $4.7 billion. MLSE is the parent company of the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs, the NBA's...

41m ago

Record $80M OLG Lotto Max produces two winners in Ontario, Quebec
Record $80M OLG Lotto Max produces two winners in Ontario, Quebec

Check your lottery tickets as soon as possible. Canada's richest-ever lottery jackpot has finally produced a winner, and lottery officials say there were two winning tickets matching the numbers drawn...

3h ago

Woman critically injured in DVP crash; ramps to Bayview/Bloor reopen
Woman critically injured in DVP crash; ramps to Bayview/Bloor reopen

A woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle crash on the Don Valley Parkway (DVP). Emergency responders were called to the southbound DVP at the Bayview/Bloor off-ramp...

12m ago

Crews respond to 2-alarm fire in city's east end
Crews respond to 2-alarm fire in city's east end

Toronto fire crews responded to an active, two-alarm residential fire in the city's east end. Toronto's active fire incidents show crews were dispatched to 800 Broadview in the Danforth Avenue and Broadview...

26m ago

Most Watched Today

1:04
1 dead in Scarborough apartment fire
1 dead in Scarborough apartment fire

Officials say one person was killed in a two-alarm apartment building fire in Scarborough. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

4h ago

1:55
Two men killed in North York shooting
Two men killed in North York shooting

Two men in their twenties are dead after police say they were shot following an altercation at a residential complex. Michelle Mackey reports from the scene near Jane and Driftwood.

12h ago

2:27
Shots fired at Midtown jewellery store...again
Shots fired at Midtown jewellery store...again

A jewellery store in Midtown is the target of an overnight shooting for the second time in as many days. Shauna Hunt on the police investigation and reaction from neighbourhood residents.

22h ago

1:58
National housing market in 'holding pattern'
National housing market in 'holding pattern'

The Canadian Real Estate Association says the number of homes sold in August fell compared to last year. Michelle Mackey is speaking with experts who say the market is in a holding pattern as buyers wait for lower rates.

2:34
Former Blue Jays Biggio and Kiermaier reunite in Atlanta
Former Blue Jays Biggio and Kiermaier reunite in Atlanta

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Atlanta Braves Cavan Biggio and Los Angeles Dodgers Kevin Kiermaier about playing for their jays and their fun rivalry off the field.
More Videos