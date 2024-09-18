2 arrested, Canada-wide warrants issued for 3 others in door-to-door sales fraud investigation

Photos of Anas Ayyoub, Muhammad Waqar Afazl, and Muhammad Wasiq Afzal are wanted on Canada-wide warrants. OPP/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted September 18, 2024 3:48 pm.

Last Updated September 18, 2024 3:49 pm.

Two people have been arrested and Canada-wide warrants have been issued for three others following a three-year investigation into door-to-door sales frauds that police say victimized over 200 people across the province.

Provincial police say an investigation began in the summer of 2021 after it was discovered salespeople visited the homes of older adults and vulnerable people, getting them to unknowingly enter into home service and/or renovation agreements at exorbitant prices.

Police say the organizers then used the fake agreements to register Notice of Security Interest’s (NOSIs) which are similar to liens against victims’ homes without their knowledge. The NOSIs were paid off to the benefit of the fraud organizers using fraudulent, high-interest mortgages against the victims’ homes, leaving those affected in financial peril and in some cases, forced to sell their homes.

“It is evident this fraud has been financially, emotionally, and physically devastating for many victims across the province,” said police who conducted more than 230 interviews during the course of the investigation.

Rajivan Thillainadarajah, 39, of Mississauga and Sajjad Ahmad, 40, of Scarborough are facing fraud charges while Canada-wide warrants have been issued for Anas Ayyoub, 23, of Toronto, Muhammad Waqar Afazl, 33, of Pickering, and Muhammad Wasiq Afzal, 28, of Scarborough.

Police say anyone can check if there is a NOSI registered against their home by purchasing a copy of their parcel register through the Ontario Land Registry Access at www.onland.ca.

If they find a NOSI has been registered, the newly enacted Homeowner Protection Act deems all consumer NOSIs registered before June 6, 2024, to be expired and allows them to be removed by registering an application to delete an expired NOSI through a lawyer.

The Consumer Protection Act also allows you to withdraw from a contract within one year and get a full refund if a business or individual has misrepresented a product or service. Products or services sold door-to-door also have a ‘cooling off period’ that allows you to cancel an agreement within 10 days.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman wanted for stealing Porsche during daytime meet up in Mississauga, video released
Woman wanted for stealing Porsche during daytime meet up in Mississauga, video released

Warning: This article contains video that some readers might find disturbing. Peel Regional Police (PRP) have released shocking video footage of a female suspect who met up with the seller of a...

1h ago

2 dead after shooting at park in Keswick: police
2 dead after shooting at park in Keswick: police

Two people were found dead in a park in Keswick after police responded to reports of shots fired on Wednesday morning. Officers were notified about the sound of gunshots at around 7:28 a.m. near Bayview...

46m ago

Ottawa announces it's further reducing the number of international student permits
Ottawa announces it's further reducing the number of international student permits

OTTAWA — The Liberal government will slash the number of international student visas it processes by another 10 per cent. The government says the new target for 2025 and 2026 will be 437,000 permits....

1h ago

Toronto police officer charged with assault stemming from February incident
Toronto police officer charged with assault stemming from February incident

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has charged a Toronto police officer with assault in connection with the serious injury of a man back in February 2024. Details surrounding the incident that led...

31m ago

Top Stories

Woman wanted for stealing Porsche during daytime meet up in Mississauga, video released
Woman wanted for stealing Porsche during daytime meet up in Mississauga, video released

Warning: This article contains video that some readers might find disturbing. Peel Regional Police (PRP) have released shocking video footage of a female suspect who met up with the seller of a...

1h ago

2 dead after shooting at park in Keswick: police
2 dead after shooting at park in Keswick: police

Two people were found dead in a park in Keswick after police responded to reports of shots fired on Wednesday morning. Officers were notified about the sound of gunshots at around 7:28 a.m. near Bayview...

46m ago

Ottawa announces it's further reducing the number of international student permits
Ottawa announces it's further reducing the number of international student permits

OTTAWA — The Liberal government will slash the number of international student visas it processes by another 10 per cent. The government says the new target for 2025 and 2026 will be 437,000 permits....

1h ago

Toronto police officer charged with assault stemming from February incident
Toronto police officer charged with assault stemming from February incident

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has charged a Toronto police officer with assault in connection with the serious injury of a man back in February 2024. Details surrounding the incident that led...

31m ago

Most Watched Today

1:29
Woman steals Porsche from driveway, runs man over in Mississauga
Woman steals Porsche from driveway, runs man over in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police are searching for a female suspect who met up with a man at his Mississauga residence to inquire about a Porsche for sale. The video shows the woman quickly reversing from the driveway and running over the man.

3h ago

1:04
1 dead in Scarborough apartment fire
1 dead in Scarborough apartment fire

Officials say one person was killed in a two-alarm apartment building fire in Scarborough. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

10h ago

1:55
Two men killed in North York shooting
Two men killed in North York shooting

Two men in their twenties are dead after police say they were shot following an altercation at a residential complex. Michelle Mackey reports from the scene near Jane and Driftwood.

17h ago

1:29
Harris fields questions from Black journalists
Harris fields questions from Black journalists

Democratic Presidential nominee Kamala Harris has participated in an interview with members of the National Association of Black Journalists. As Julia Benbrook explains, the sit-down comes after Donald Trump stirred controversy with the same group.

23h ago

2:23
Liberals lose another seat, NDP hold Elmwood-Transcona
Liberals lose another seat, NDP hold Elmwood-Transcona

Held by the Liberals for 9 years, the riding of LaSalle—Émard—Verdun now has a Bloc Québécois MP. Meanwhile, the NDP hold onto the Winnipeg riding of Elmwood-Transcona - while the Conservatives continue to call for a general election.

22h ago

More Videos