Michelin awards four new stars as inspectors venture outside Toronto city limits

George Brown College culinary students are photographed during a Michelin star ceremony in Toronto on September 13, 2022.
George Brown College culinary students are photographed during a Michelin star ceremony in Toronto on September 13, 2022. The Michelin Guide's famous inspectors have ventured outside Toronto's city limits. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alex Lupul The Canadian Press

By Nicole Thompson, The Canadian Press

Posted September 18, 2024 9:07 pm.

Michelin has awarded a star to four new restaurants in its Toronto guide — but three of them aren’t in the city at all.

The tiremaker-turned-tastemaker has expanded the bounds of the guide to cover “Toronto and Region” two years after its first foray into the city in 2022.

New star recipients include The Pine in Creemore, Ont., which a Michelin inspector characterizes as a “distinct dining experience that is informed by the chef’s years working in China.”

Hexagon in Oakville, Ont., also received a star, with the inspector’s notes calling its dishes “refined, original and substantial.”

Restaurant Pearl Morissette in Niagara Region received both a Michelin star and a green star to recognize its leadership in sustainability, for initiatives that include sourcing ingredients directly from local farmers and a two-acre regenerative garden.

The sole new star recipient within city limits is DaNico, a restaurant in a former bank building that the guide says offers Italian food with a global influence.

In an email interview, the anonymous chief inspector for the Michelin Guide North America said expanding the search outside Toronto city limits didn’t significantly change the type or quality of cuisine they encountered.

It’s typical for Michelin to extend the geographical region covered in a guide as the years pass, the inspector said.

The expanded region stretched as far as Collingwood, Hamilton, Cambridge and Niagara Falls, the inspector said, noting that just because the inspection team conducted field work in this area, that didn’t guarantee restaurants there would be under consideration.

Toronto and region now have 15 restaurants with one Michelin star, and one restaurant with two stars: Sushi Masaki Saito.

Alobar Yorkville and Yukashi have lost their stars, while Nordic restaurant Frilu closed its doors in July.

Four more restaurants have also received the Bib Gourmand, a designation for eateries with good food at a moderate price.

They are Berkeley North in Hamilton, Guru Lukshmi in Mississauga, and Rasa and Conejo Negro, both in Toronto.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 dead after shooting at park in Keswick: police
2 dead after shooting at park in Keswick: police

Two people were found dead in a park in Keswick after police responded to reports of shots fired on Wednesday morning. Officers were notified about the sound of gunshots at around 7:28 a.m. near Bayview...

5h ago

Woman wanted for stealing Porsche during daytime meet up in Mississauga, video released
Woman wanted for stealing Porsche during daytime meet up in Mississauga, video released

Warning: This article contains video that some readers might find disturbing. Peel Regional Police (PRP) have released shocking video footage of a female suspect who met up with the seller of a...

3h ago

City of Toronto considers removing permission to build garden suites on portion of Parkmount Road
City of Toronto considers removing permission to build garden suites on portion of Parkmount Road

The City of Toronto made it legal to build laneway suites in 2018 and garden suites followed in 2022, with the goal of increasing gentle density to provide more housing options in the city. With the...

1h ago

Toronto teen arrested in child luring investigation
Toronto teen arrested in child luring investigation

A teenager has been arrested in connection with a child luring investigation by Toronto police. Officers with the Internet Child Exploitation unit began an investigation into allegations a suspect had...

1h ago

Top Stories

2 dead after shooting at park in Keswick: police
2 dead after shooting at park in Keswick: police

Two people were found dead in a park in Keswick after police responded to reports of shots fired on Wednesday morning. Officers were notified about the sound of gunshots at around 7:28 a.m. near Bayview...

5h ago

Woman wanted for stealing Porsche during daytime meet up in Mississauga, video released
Woman wanted for stealing Porsche during daytime meet up in Mississauga, video released

Warning: This article contains video that some readers might find disturbing. Peel Regional Police (PRP) have released shocking video footage of a female suspect who met up with the seller of a...

3h ago

City of Toronto considers removing permission to build garden suites on portion of Parkmount Road
City of Toronto considers removing permission to build garden suites on portion of Parkmount Road

The City of Toronto made it legal to build laneway suites in 2018 and garden suites followed in 2022, with the goal of increasing gentle density to provide more housing options in the city. With the...

1h ago

Toronto teen arrested in child luring investigation
Toronto teen arrested in child luring investigation

A teenager has been arrested in connection with a child luring investigation by Toronto police. Officers with the Internet Child Exploitation unit began an investigation into allegations a suspect had...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:04
Ontario's Sports Minister pledges brain donation to concussion research
Ontario's Sports Minister pledges brain donation to concussion research

Traumatic brain injuries are often an unfortunate danger of high-contact sports. As Catalina Gillies explains, former CFL player and Ontario Sports Minister Neil Lumsden is doing his part to advance brain health and safety in sports.

2h ago

1:45
Police investigate after two found dead in Keswick
Police investigate after two found dead in Keswick

Residents in a community north of the city remain on edge after police responded to the sound of gunshots at a local park -- and arrived on scene to find two people dead. Shauna Hunt is in Keswick and has the latest on the investigation.

5h ago

1:29
Woman steals Porsche from driveway, runs man over in Mississauga
Woman steals Porsche from driveway, runs man over in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police are searching for a female suspect who met up with a man at his Mississauga residence to inquire about a Porsche for sale. The video shows the woman quickly reversing from the driveway and running over the man.

7h ago

1:04
1 dead in Scarborough apartment fire
1 dead in Scarborough apartment fire

Officials say one person was killed in a two-alarm apartment building fire in Scarborough. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

15h ago

1:55
Two men killed in North York shooting
Two men killed in North York shooting

Two men in their twenties are dead after police say they were shot following an altercation at a residential complex. Michelle Mackey reports from the scene near Jane and Driftwood.

22h ago

More Videos