Record $80M OLG Lotto Max produces two winners in Ontario, Quebec

OLG Lotto Max tickets
This image of Lotto Max tickets was taken in Toronto on February 26, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 18, 2024 6:59 am.

Last Updated September 18, 2024 7:42 am.

Check your lottery tickets as soon as possible.

Canada’s richest-ever lottery jackpot has finally produced a winner, and lottery officials say there were two winning tickets matching the numbers drawn in last night’s OLG Lotto Max jackpot worth $80 million.

The winning tickets were sold in Grey County, Ont. and Quebec, meaning the $80-million jackpot will be split two ways. You can check your numbers here at OLG.ca.

The OLG Lotto Max jackpot for Friday night’s next draw is an estimated $22 million.

Related:

The OLG announced on Sept. 11 what it called “a Canadian lottery first” by upping the max jackpot to $75 million, which grew to a record $80 million for Tuesday’s draw.

“With Lotto Max gearing up to increase the main jackpot cap to $80 million, the game will continue to deliver big, exciting jackpots — and players will still have the chance to win MAXMILLIONS prizes when the jackpot reaches and exceeds $50 million,” the OLG wrote in a news release.

Lottery players had until 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday to purchase a ticket for the $80 million draw.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Serious crash shuts down DVP ramps to Bayview/Bloor
Serious crash shuts down DVP ramps to Bayview/Bloor

A woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle crash near the Don Valley Parkway. Emergency responders were called to the area of the DVP and the Bayview/Bloor ramp...

30m ago

1 dead in 2-alarm fire at Scarborough apartment building
1 dead in 2-alarm fire at Scarborough apartment building

One person died in a two-alarm fire at an apartment building in Scarborough, Toronto police say. Emergency crews were called to the Warden and Finch Avenues area just after 8:30 p.m. to a fire in a...

1h ago

'We need a change': 2 men killed in daylight North York shooting
'We need a change': 2 men killed in daylight North York shooting

Toronto police say one person has died and another has been rushed to hospital following a shooting in North York.

1h ago

Six unconnected stories. The same tragic ending
Six unconnected stories. The same tragic ending

Over 11 days recently, six Indigenous people were killed in separate encounters with police departments across the country. The outcome of any one incident isn't surprising, but so many, so quickly,...

THE BIG STORY PODCAST

2h ago

Top Stories

Serious crash shuts down DVP ramps to Bayview/Bloor
Serious crash shuts down DVP ramps to Bayview/Bloor

A woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle crash near the Don Valley Parkway. Emergency responders were called to the area of the DVP and the Bayview/Bloor ramp...

30m ago

1 dead in 2-alarm fire at Scarborough apartment building
1 dead in 2-alarm fire at Scarborough apartment building

One person died in a two-alarm fire at an apartment building in Scarborough, Toronto police say. Emergency crews were called to the Warden and Finch Avenues area just after 8:30 p.m. to a fire in a...

1h ago

'We need a change': 2 men killed in daylight North York shooting
'We need a change': 2 men killed in daylight North York shooting

Toronto police say one person has died and another has been rushed to hospital following a shooting in North York.

1h ago

Six unconnected stories. The same tragic ending
Six unconnected stories. The same tragic ending

Over 11 days recently, six Indigenous people were killed in separate encounters with police departments across the country. The outcome of any one incident isn't surprising, but so many, so quickly,...

THE BIG STORY PODCAST

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:55
Two men killed in North York shooting
Two men killed in North York shooting

Two men in their twenties are dead after police say they were shot following an altercation at a residential complex. Michelle Mackey reports from the scene near Jane and Driftwood.

8h ago

2:27
Shots fired at Midtown jewellery store...again
Shots fired at Midtown jewellery store...again

A jewellery store in Midtown is the target of an overnight shooting for the second time in as many days. Shauna Hunt on the police investigation and reaction from neighbourhood residents.

19h ago

1:58
National housing market in 'holding pattern'
National housing market in 'holding pattern'

The Canadian Real Estate Association says the number of homes sold in August fell compared to last year. Michelle Mackey is speaking with experts who say the market is in a holding pattern as buyers wait for lower rates.

2:34
Former Blue Jays Biggio and Kiermaier reunite in Atlanta
Former Blue Jays Biggio and Kiermaier reunite in Atlanta

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Atlanta Braves Cavan Biggio and Los Angeles Dodgers Kevin Kiermaier about playing for their jays and their fun rivalry off the field.
2:30
Union Station Bus Terminal in Toronto still dealing with congestion
Union Station Bus Terminal in Toronto still dealing with congestion

As City of Toronto officials begin a crackdown on motorists who block intersections, one of the problematic pinch points is outside the Union Station Bus Terminal. Nick Westoll revisits the area to see if there have been improvements.
More Videos