Check your lottery tickets as soon as possible.

Canada’s richest-ever lottery jackpot has finally produced a winner, and lottery officials say there were two winning tickets matching the numbers drawn in last night’s OLG Lotto Max jackpot worth $80 million.

The winning tickets were sold in Grey County, Ont. and Quebec, meaning the $80-million jackpot will be split two ways. You can check your numbers here at OLG.ca.

The OLG Lotto Max jackpot for Friday night’s next draw is an estimated $22 million.

The OLG announced on Sept. 11 what it called “a Canadian lottery first” by upping the max jackpot to $75 million, which grew to a record $80 million for Tuesday’s draw.

“With Lotto Max gearing up to increase the main jackpot cap to $80 million, the game will continue to deliver big, exciting jackpots — and players will still have the chance to win MAXMILLIONS prizes when the jackpot reaches and exceeds $50 million,” the OLG wrote in a news release.

Lottery players had until 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday to purchase a ticket for the $80 million draw.