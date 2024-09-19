Apple begins testing AI software designed to bring a smarter Siri to the iPhone 16

The iPhone 15 Pro is shown
FILE - The iPhone 15 Pro is shown after its introduction on the Apple campus, Sept. 12, 2023, in Cupertino, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

By Michael Liedtke, The Associated Press

Posted September 19, 2024 5:06 pm.

Last Updated September 19, 2024 5:56 pm.

Apple is giving more people the chance to test a software update that will implant artificial intelligence into its virtual assistant Siri and automate a variety of tedious tasks on the latest iPhone coming out Friday.

The free update was made available Thursday to an audience that has signed up to test Apple’s software before it’s released to all iPhone owners next month. As of Thursday, only two premium iPhones that came out last year contain the souped-up processor required to power the AI features included in the update, but that will change Friday when four new iPhone 16 models reach store shelves.

All the iPhone 16 models, with starting prices ranging from $800 to $1,200, are equipped to handle the new technology, which the company is marketing as “Apple Intelligence.” That branding is part of an effort to distinguish the iPhone’s AI from similar technology already available in smartphones released earlier this year by Samsung and Google.

The AI features are being promoted as one of the main reasons to buy an iPhone 16, so releasing a test version of the software powering the technology now may prod more consumers to splurge on one of the new models as soon as possible

The AI technology is coming out in U.S. English only for now, but will expand into localized English in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, and the U.K. in December. Apple plans to expand into other languages and countries next year. The testing of the AI software is beginning just a few days after Apple released its latest mobile operating system, iOS 18, to all its earlier iPhones.

Once the iOS 18.1 upgrade is installed, the often bumbling Siri is supposed to become more conversational, versatile and colorful, with a glowing light that will rotate around the iPhone’s screen as it responds to requests. While Apple is promising Siri will be able to perform more tasks and be less prone to becoming confused, it won’t be able to interact with other apps installed on the iPhone until another software update comes out at a still-unspecified date.

Other AI features in the software update will handle a variety of writing and proofreading tasks, summarize the content of emails and other documents. The AI also will provide a variety of editing tools to alter the appearance of photos and make it easier to find old pictures.

But the initial update doesn’t include other AI tricks still to come, such as the ability to create customized emojis on the fly or conjure other fanciful imagery upon request. Apple also plans to eventually enable its AI suite to get a helping hand from OpenAI’s ChatGPT when users want it.

Besides the new iPhone model, Apple’s AI features also will work last year’s iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max because they have the special computer chip that’s required. The update will also bring the ability to record spatial video on those two iPhone 15 models that can be watched on Apple’s $3,500 Vision Pro headset.

But the AI won’t work on hundreds of millions of other iPhones that are still in use, a drawback that investors are betting will juice Apple’s recently slumping sales of the ubiquitous device.

That expectation is the main reason that Apple’s stock price has climbed by more than 15% since the company previewed its AI strategy in June, creating $500 billion in shareholder wealth. Some analysts believe the demand for new iPhones could propel Apple’s market value above $4 trillion for the first time within the next year.

Michael Liedtke, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Photo released of man wanted in North York double fatal shooting
Photo released of man wanted in North York double fatal shooting

Toronto police have released photos of a suspect wanted in connection with a double fatal shooting in North York earlier this week. Investigators say the man, believed to be 18 years to early 20s with...

52m ago

NDP joins Bloc in saying it won't back Conservatives non-confidence motion
NDP joins Bloc in saying it won't back Conservatives non-confidence motion

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he will not be supporting Pierre Poilievre's non-confidence motion next week. Singh's announcement on Thursday coupled with the Bloc Quebecois signalling their intention...

3h ago

CityNews poll shows flagging support for federal Liberals in major cities
CityNews poll shows flagging support for federal Liberals in major cities

After the federal Liberals lost byelections in Toronto and Montreal, new polling data shows that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his party are deeply unpopular in other major Canadian cities, too. The...

8h ago

'A sardine can': GO riders say overcrowding an issue after woman struck by train on platform
'A sardine can': GO riders say overcrowding an issue after woman struck by train on platform

GO train riders at Long Branch station are voicing concerns and expressing their collective frustration about overcrowding on the platform in the wake of an incident where a woman was struck and seriously...

7h ago

Top Stories

Photo released of man wanted in North York double fatal shooting
Photo released of man wanted in North York double fatal shooting

Toronto police have released photos of a suspect wanted in connection with a double fatal shooting in North York earlier this week. Investigators say the man, believed to be 18 years to early 20s with...

52m ago

NDP joins Bloc in saying it won't back Conservatives non-confidence motion
NDP joins Bloc in saying it won't back Conservatives non-confidence motion

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he will not be supporting Pierre Poilievre's non-confidence motion next week. Singh's announcement on Thursday coupled with the Bloc Quebecois signalling their intention...

3h ago

CityNews poll shows flagging support for federal Liberals in major cities
CityNews poll shows flagging support for federal Liberals in major cities

After the federal Liberals lost byelections in Toronto and Montreal, new polling data shows that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his party are deeply unpopular in other major Canadian cities, too. The...

8h ago

'A sardine can': GO riders say overcrowding an issue after woman struck by train on platform
'A sardine can': GO riders say overcrowding an issue after woman struck by train on platform

GO train riders at Long Branch station are voicing concerns and expressing their collective frustration about overcrowding on the platform in the wake of an incident where a woman was struck and seriously...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

2:49
Michelin Guide awards new stars beyond Toronto
Michelin Guide awards new stars beyond Toronto

Michelin awarded four new restaurants with stars, but only one was in Toronto as inspectors ventured outside city limits for the first time. Michelle Mackey reports.

18h ago

2:42
City of Toronto looks to amend garden suite bylaw for single street in Monarch Park area
City of Toronto looks to amend garden suite bylaw for single street in Monarch Park area

Toronto is looking to remove permissions to build garden suites on a portion of a street in the Monarch Park area and the move has polarized the neighbourhood. Dilshad Burman explains why residents of two parallel streets are at odds with each other.

23h ago

2:20
Hundreds march in support of Grassy Narrows
Hundreds march in support of Grassy Narrows

Having safe drinking water is still not the reality for many First Nations peoples in this province. Beverly Andrews caught up with a group who came all the way from Grassy Narrows to Queen's Park today.

23h ago

2:43
Majority of Torontonians feel Premier Ford is doing a 'bad job": poll
Majority of Torontonians feel Premier Ford is doing a 'bad job": poll

An exclusive CityNews survey shows 55% of people in the city don't approve of Ford and even more feel it's "time for a change" if an election were held tomorrow. Mark McAllister breaks it down.
2:19
Is the U.S. Secret Service underfunded or mismanaged?
Is the U.S. Secret Service underfunded or mismanaged?

Questions are swirling around the U.S. Secret Service after a second apparent assassination attempt on Donald Trump. Julia Benbrook and Faiza Amin discuss whether the agency is underfunded or mismanaged.

23h ago

More Videos