Voters head to polls in quickly called eastern Ontario byelection

Todd Smith
Then Ontario Energy Minister Todd Smith addresses a news conference in Pickering, Ont. on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024. Polls are set to soon open in the eastern Ontario riding of Bay of Quinte, where voters will pick their next representative in the provincial legislature. It's a byelection with a quick turnaround, as it takes place just one month after Smith resigned the seat. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn.

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 19, 2024 6:49 am.

Polls are set to soon open in the eastern Ontario riding of Bay of Quinte, where voters will pick their next representative in the provincial legislature.

It’s a byelection with a quick turnaround, as it takes place just one month after cabinet minister Todd Smith resigned the seat.

Smith won four successive elections in the region, securing nearly 50 per cent of the vote in the last two elections, but some experts and polls suggest it may be a closer race this time around.

The top two contenders appear to be Progressive Conservative candidate Tyler Allsopp and Liberal candidate Sean Kelly, both municipal councillors in Belleville.

The Tories did not make Allsopp available for an interview, but both Kelly and NDP candidate Amanda Robertson said the top issue they are hearing about in the riding is health care, in particular a shortage of family doctors.

Just over eight per cent of eligible voters in Bay of Quinte cast their ballot in advance, compared to 13 per cent in advance voting for the 2022 general election. 

Respiratory therapist Lori Borthwick is running for the Greens.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 charged, others wanted Canada-wide in door-to-door sales fraud across Ontario
2 charged, others wanted Canada-wide in door-to-door sales fraud across Ontario

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged two people and continue searching for other suspects linked to door-to-door sales fraud, impacting more than 200 victims. Investigators in Collingwood, Ont....

1h ago

TTC subway service resumes on Line 2 after oil-like substance found on tracks
TTC subway service resumes on Line 2 after oil-like substance found on tracks

TTC subway riders trying to get from the city's east end to downtown had to rely on shuttle buses after a portion of Line 2 was down due to an oil-like substance on the subway tracks. Toronto Fire crews...

updated

10m ago

Michelin awards four new stars as inspectors venture outside Toronto city limits
Michelin awards four new stars as inspectors venture outside Toronto city limits

Michelin has awarded a star to four new restaurants in its Toronto guide — but three of them aren't in the city at all. The tiremaker-turned-tastemaker has expanded the bounds of the guide to cover...

3h ago

Woman wanted for stealing Porsche during daytime meet up in Mississauga, video released
Woman wanted for stealing Porsche during daytime meet up in Mississauga, video released

Warning: This article contains video that some readers might find disturbing. Peel Regional Police (PRP) have released shocking video footage of a female suspect who met up with the seller of a...

14h ago

Top Stories

2 charged, others wanted Canada-wide in door-to-door sales fraud across Ontario
2 charged, others wanted Canada-wide in door-to-door sales fraud across Ontario

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged two people and continue searching for other suspects linked to door-to-door sales fraud, impacting more than 200 victims. Investigators in Collingwood, Ont....

1h ago

TTC subway service resumes on Line 2 after oil-like substance found on tracks
TTC subway service resumes on Line 2 after oil-like substance found on tracks

TTC subway riders trying to get from the city's east end to downtown had to rely on shuttle buses after a portion of Line 2 was down due to an oil-like substance on the subway tracks. Toronto Fire crews...

updated

10m ago

Michelin awards four new stars as inspectors venture outside Toronto city limits
Michelin awards four new stars as inspectors venture outside Toronto city limits

Michelin has awarded a star to four new restaurants in its Toronto guide — but three of them aren't in the city at all. The tiremaker-turned-tastemaker has expanded the bounds of the guide to cover...

3h ago

Woman wanted for stealing Porsche during daytime meet up in Mississauga, video released
Woman wanted for stealing Porsche during daytime meet up in Mississauga, video released

Warning: This article contains video that some readers might find disturbing. Peel Regional Police (PRP) have released shocking video footage of a female suspect who met up with the seller of a...

14h ago

Most Watched Today

2:49
Michelin Guide awards new stars beyond Toronto
Michelin Guide awards new stars beyond Toronto

Michelin awarded four new restaurants with stars, but only one was in Toronto as inspectors ventured outside city limits for the first time. Michelle Mackey reports.

9h ago

1:45
Police investigate after two found dead in Keswick
Police investigate after two found dead in Keswick

Residents in a community north of the city remain on edge after police responded to the sound of gunshots at a local park -- and arrived on scene to find two people dead. Shauna Hunt is in Keswick and has the latest on the investigation.

16h ago

1:29
Woman steals Porsche from driveway, runs man over in Mississauga
Woman steals Porsche from driveway, runs man over in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police are searching for a female suspect who met up with a man at his Mississauga residence to inquire about a Porsche for sale. The video shows the woman quickly reversing from the driveway and running over the man.

19h ago

1:04
1 dead in Scarborough apartment fire
1 dead in Scarborough apartment fire

Officials say one person was killed in a two-alarm apartment building fire in Scarborough. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
1:55
Two men killed in North York shooting
Two men killed in North York shooting

Two men in their twenties are dead after police say they were shot following an altercation at a residential complex. Michelle Mackey reports from the scene near Jane and Driftwood.
More Videos