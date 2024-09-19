Canada makes small emissions cut in 2023, but must ramp up to hit key targets: report

Pumpjacks draw out oil and gas from a well heads as wildfire smoke hangs in the air near Calgary, Alta., on Sunday, May 12, 2024. Oil and gas production hikes and rebounding air travel put a drag on Canada's climate progress last year, but a new report says the country was still able to make a modest cut to its planet-warming emissions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

By Jordan Omstead, The Canadian Press

Posted September 19, 2024 6:40 am.

Oil and gas production hikes and rebounding air travel put a drag on Canada’s climate progress last year, but a new report says the country was still able to make a modest cut to its planet-warming emissions.

New estimates published by a leading climate policy institute show Canada cut emissions by about one per cent last year compared to 2022, or eight per cent since 2005.

But the Canadian Climate Institute says the country will need to speed up that progress if it hopes to hit its 2030 target to cut emissions by 40 to 45 per cent compared to 2005 levels.

The report says the electricity sector remains a standout, cutting emissions by 6.2 per cent year-over-year, or 38 per cent since 2005, boosted by policies such as industrial carbon pricing and coal phaseouts.

The oil and gas sector continued to hold back Canada’s progress, increasing its emissions by about one per cent compared to 2022, and now accounts for just under a third of the country’s total emissions.

Of the eight major sectors, the report says transport saw the biggest annual increase, rising by about 1.6 per cent, driven by a rebound in domestic aviation.

“Once again, progress in Canada’s emissions reductions is starkly different across sectors,” said Canadian Climate Institute president Rick Smith.

“Governments right across the country need to accelerate developing policy and strengthen measures already in place, like electrification and industrial carbon pricing systems.”

The institute’s early estimates are intended to offer a high-level snapshot of trends before Canada releases its official inventory report next spring, a requirement under United Nations climate pacts. The independent early estimates are based in part on annual Statistics Canada data on production, demand and demographic activity.

Last year was the second warmest on record in Canada and the warmest globally, driven by climate change and boosted by El Niño conditions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2024.

Jordan Omstead, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 charged, others wanted Canada-wide in door-to-door sales fraud across Ontario
2 charged, others wanted Canada-wide in door-to-door sales fraud across Ontario

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged two people and continue searching for other suspects linked to door-to-door sales fraud, impacting more than 200 victims. Investigators in Collingwood, Ont....

1h ago

TTC subway service resumes on Line 2 after oil-like substance found on tracks
TTC subway service resumes on Line 2 after oil-like substance found on tracks

TTC subway riders trying to get from the city's east end to downtown had to rely on shuttle buses after a portion of Line 2 was down due to an oil-like substance on the subway tracks. Toronto Fire crews...

updated

11m ago

Michelin awards four new stars as inspectors venture outside Toronto city limits
Michelin awards four new stars as inspectors venture outside Toronto city limits

Michelin has awarded a star to four new restaurants in its Toronto guide — but three of them aren't in the city at all. The tiremaker-turned-tastemaker has expanded the bounds of the guide to cover...

3h ago

Woman wanted for stealing Porsche during daytime meet up in Mississauga, video released
Woman wanted for stealing Porsche during daytime meet up in Mississauga, video released

Warning: This article contains video that some readers might find disturbing. Peel Regional Police (PRP) have released shocking video footage of a female suspect who met up with the seller of a...

14h ago

Top Stories

2 charged, others wanted Canada-wide in door-to-door sales fraud across Ontario
2 charged, others wanted Canada-wide in door-to-door sales fraud across Ontario

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged two people and continue searching for other suspects linked to door-to-door sales fraud, impacting more than 200 victims. Investigators in Collingwood, Ont....

1h ago

TTC subway service resumes on Line 2 after oil-like substance found on tracks
TTC subway service resumes on Line 2 after oil-like substance found on tracks

TTC subway riders trying to get from the city's east end to downtown had to rely on shuttle buses after a portion of Line 2 was down due to an oil-like substance on the subway tracks. Toronto Fire crews...

updated

11m ago

Michelin awards four new stars as inspectors venture outside Toronto city limits
Michelin awards four new stars as inspectors venture outside Toronto city limits

Michelin has awarded a star to four new restaurants in its Toronto guide — but three of them aren't in the city at all. The tiremaker-turned-tastemaker has expanded the bounds of the guide to cover...

3h ago

Woman wanted for stealing Porsche during daytime meet up in Mississauga, video released
Woman wanted for stealing Porsche during daytime meet up in Mississauga, video released

Warning: This article contains video that some readers might find disturbing. Peel Regional Police (PRP) have released shocking video footage of a female suspect who met up with the seller of a...

14h ago

Most Watched Today

2:49
Michelin Guide awards new stars beyond Toronto
Michelin Guide awards new stars beyond Toronto

Michelin awarded four new restaurants with stars, but only one was in Toronto as inspectors ventured outside city limits for the first time. Michelle Mackey reports.

9h ago

1:45
Police investigate after two found dead in Keswick
Police investigate after two found dead in Keswick

Residents in a community north of the city remain on edge after police responded to the sound of gunshots at a local park -- and arrived on scene to find two people dead. Shauna Hunt is in Keswick and has the latest on the investigation.

16h ago

1:29
Woman steals Porsche from driveway, runs man over in Mississauga
Woman steals Porsche from driveway, runs man over in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police are searching for a female suspect who met up with a man at his Mississauga residence to inquire about a Porsche for sale. The video shows the woman quickly reversing from the driveway and running over the man.

19h ago

1:04
1 dead in Scarborough apartment fire
1 dead in Scarborough apartment fire

Officials say one person was killed in a two-alarm apartment building fire in Scarborough. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
1:55
Two men killed in North York shooting
Two men killed in North York shooting

Two men in their twenties are dead after police say they were shot following an altercation at a residential complex. Michelle Mackey reports from the scene near Jane and Driftwood.
More Videos