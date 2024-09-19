Quebec premier calls on Bloc Québécois to help topple Trudeau government next week

Quebec Premier François Legault says the Bloc Québécois must vote to topple the federal Liberal government next week and trigger an election.

Legault called on Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon to summon the “courage” to ask the Bloc to support the expected Conservative non-confidence motion against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s minority government on Tuesday.

The Bloc and PQ, which both campaign for Quebec independence, are ideologically aligned and have historically worked together.

But moments later Bloc Leader Yves-François Blanchet said on X that he would not vote to topple Trudeau, saying he serves Quebecers “according to my own judgment.”

Ça reste non.

Je ne suis ni conservateur, ni libéral… ni caquiste.

Je suis chef du Bloc Québécois.

Je sers les Québécois, pas les Libéraux, selon mon seul jugement.

La motion des Conservateurs ne porte d’ailleurs pas du tout sur l’échec en immigration de Justin Trudeau.

On est… — Yves-F. Blanchet ????⚜️ (@yfblanchet) September 19, 2024

Legault made the comments after expressing frustration with what he described as Ottawa’s inaction on curbing the number of temporary immigrants in Quebec, especially asylum seekers.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has said he will put forward a motion of non-confidence in the government on Sept. 24, and specifically challenged NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh to back it.

The Conservatives don’t have enough votes to pass the motion with just one of the Bloc or the NDP.