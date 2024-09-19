Quebec premier calls on Bloc Québécois to help topple Trudeau government next week

Quebec Premier François Legault responds to reporters' questions at a news conference at the legislature in Quebec City on Sept. 12, 2024
Quebec Premier François Legault responds to reporters' questions at a news conference at the legislature in Quebec City on Sept. 12, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 19, 2024 11:19 am.

Last Updated September 19, 2024 11:21 am.

Quebec Premier François Legault says the Bloc Québécois must vote to topple the federal Liberal government next week and trigger an election.

Legault called on Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon to summon the “courage” to ask the Bloc to support the expected Conservative non-confidence motion against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s minority government on Tuesday. 

The Bloc and PQ, which both campaign for Quebec independence, are ideologically aligned and have historically worked together. 

But moments later Bloc Leader Yves-François Blanchet said on X that he would not vote to topple Trudeau, saying he serves Quebecers “according to my own judgment.”

Legault made the comments after expressing frustration with what he described as Ottawa’s inaction on curbing the number of temporary immigrants in Quebec, especially asylum seekers.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has said he will put forward a motion of non-confidence in the government on Sept. 24, and specifically challenged NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh to back it.

The Conservatives don’t have enough votes to pass the motion with just one of the Bloc or the NDP.

