Health Canada approves updated Novavax COVID-19 vaccine

Amanda Parsons, a registered nurse on staff at the Northwood Care facility, administers a dose of the Moderna vaccine to Ann Hicks, 77, in Halifax on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Health Canada has authorized Novavax's updated COVID-19 vaccine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan-Pool

By Nicole Ireland, The Canadian Press

Posted September 19, 2024 4:23 pm.

Last Updated September 19, 2024 5:26 pm.

Health Canada authorized Novavax’s updated COVID-19 vaccine that protects against currently circulating variants of the virus on Thursday.

The protein-based vaccine, called Nuvaxovid, targets the JN.1 subvariant of Omicron, replacing the previous version which targeted the XBB.1.5 Omicron subvariant, the agency said in an online update.

Health Canada recently asked provinces and territories to get rid of their older COVID-19 vaccines to ensure the most current vaccine will be used during this fall’s respiratory virus season.

Nuvaxovid is the second updated COVID-19 vaccine approved by Health Canada this week, following its authorization of Moderna’s updated mRNA vaccine on Tuesday.

The agency is still reviewing Pfizer’s updated mRNA vaccine, Comirnaty, and has said a decision is expected soon.

Novavax has touted its protein-based formulation as an alternative to the two mRNA vaccines. It is approved for adults and for children 12 years and older.

Nuvaxovid’s product monograph says the vaccine has not yet been evaluated for safety and efficacy in children under 12.

The updated Moderna vaccine is approved for much younger children, starting at six months of age, as well as adults.

One dose of Nuvaxovid will be administered to people who have previously received a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine series, at least six months after their last shot.

For people who have not been previously vaccinated against COVID-19, Nuvaxovid will be given in two doses, three weeks apart.

In May, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization issued guidance for use of updated COVID-19 vaccines this fall, pending their approval by Health Canada.

In that guidance, NACI strongly recommended updated COVID-19 vaccinations for all adults 65 and older, people living in long-term care and other group living settings, people with underlying conditions that put them at higher risk of severe illness, people from Indigenous and racialized communities, and those who are pregnant or who provide essential community services.

NACI also said all other adults and children six months or older should also be eligible for an updated COVID-19 vaccination this fall.

According to the Public Health Agency of Canada’s most recent wastewater measurements, the level of COVID-19 virus across the country is moderate. Flu and RSV viral activity is currently low.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2024.

Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content.

Nicole Ireland, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Photo released of man wanted in North York double fatal shooting
Photo released of man wanted in North York double fatal shooting

Toronto police have released photos of a suspect wanted in connection with a double fatal shooting in North York earlier this week. Investigators say the man, believed to be 18 years to early 20s with...

53m ago

NDP joins Bloc in saying it won't back Conservatives non-confidence motion
NDP joins Bloc in saying it won't back Conservatives non-confidence motion

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he will not be supporting Pierre Poilievre's non-confidence motion next week. Singh's announcement on Thursday coupled with the Bloc Quebecois signalling their intention...

3h ago

CityNews poll shows flagging support for federal Liberals in major cities
CityNews poll shows flagging support for federal Liberals in major cities

After the federal Liberals lost byelections in Toronto and Montreal, new polling data shows that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his party are deeply unpopular in other major Canadian cities, too. The...

8h ago

'A sardine can': GO riders say overcrowding an issue after woman struck by train on platform
'A sardine can': GO riders say overcrowding an issue after woman struck by train on platform

GO train riders at Long Branch station are voicing concerns and expressing their collective frustration about overcrowding on the platform in the wake of an incident where a woman was struck and seriously...

7h ago

Top Stories

Photo released of man wanted in North York double fatal shooting
Photo released of man wanted in North York double fatal shooting

Toronto police have released photos of a suspect wanted in connection with a double fatal shooting in North York earlier this week. Investigators say the man, believed to be 18 years to early 20s with...

53m ago

NDP joins Bloc in saying it won't back Conservatives non-confidence motion
NDP joins Bloc in saying it won't back Conservatives non-confidence motion

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he will not be supporting Pierre Poilievre's non-confidence motion next week. Singh's announcement on Thursday coupled with the Bloc Quebecois signalling their intention...

3h ago

CityNews poll shows flagging support for federal Liberals in major cities
CityNews poll shows flagging support for federal Liberals in major cities

After the federal Liberals lost byelections in Toronto and Montreal, new polling data shows that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his party are deeply unpopular in other major Canadian cities, too. The...

8h ago

'A sardine can': GO riders say overcrowding an issue after woman struck by train on platform
'A sardine can': GO riders say overcrowding an issue after woman struck by train on platform

GO train riders at Long Branch station are voicing concerns and expressing their collective frustration about overcrowding on the platform in the wake of an incident where a woman was struck and seriously...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

2:49
Michelin Guide awards new stars beyond Toronto
Michelin Guide awards new stars beyond Toronto

Michelin awarded four new restaurants with stars, but only one was in Toronto as inspectors ventured outside city limits for the first time. Michelle Mackey reports.

19h ago

2:42
City of Toronto looks to amend garden suite bylaw for single street in Monarch Park area
City of Toronto looks to amend garden suite bylaw for single street in Monarch Park area

Toronto is looking to remove permissions to build garden suites on a portion of a street in the Monarch Park area and the move has polarized the neighbourhood. Dilshad Burman explains why residents of two parallel streets are at odds with each other.

23h ago

2:20
Hundreds march in support of Grassy Narrows
Hundreds march in support of Grassy Narrows

Having safe drinking water is still not the reality for many First Nations peoples in this province. Beverly Andrews caught up with a group who came all the way from Grassy Narrows to Queen's Park today.

23h ago

2:43
Majority of Torontonians feel Premier Ford is doing a 'bad job": poll
Majority of Torontonians feel Premier Ford is doing a 'bad job": poll

An exclusive CityNews survey shows 55% of people in the city don't approve of Ford and even more feel it's "time for a change" if an election were held tomorrow. Mark McAllister breaks it down.
2:19
Is the U.S. Secret Service underfunded or mismanaged?
Is the U.S. Secret Service underfunded or mismanaged?

Questions are swirling around the U.S. Secret Service after a second apparent assassination attempt on Donald Trump. Julia Benbrook and Faiza Amin discuss whether the agency is underfunded or mismanaged.
More Videos