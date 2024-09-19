Health Canada approves updated Novavax COVID-19 vaccine

Health Canada authorized Novavax’s updated COVID-19 vaccine that protects against currently circulating variants of the virus on Thursday.

The protein-based vaccine, called Nuvaxovid, targets the JN.1 subvariant of Omicron, replacing the previous version which targeted the XBB.1.5 Omicron subvariant, the agency said in an online update.

Health Canada recently asked provinces and territories to get rid of their older COVID-19 vaccines to ensure the most current vaccine will be used during this fall’s respiratory virus season.

Nuvaxovid is the second updated COVID-19 vaccine approved by Health Canada this week, following its authorization of Moderna’s updated mRNA vaccine on Tuesday.

The agency is still reviewing Pfizer’s updated mRNA vaccine, Comirnaty, and has said a decision is expected soon.

Novavax has touted its protein-based formulation as an alternative to the two mRNA vaccines. It is approved for adults and for children 12 years and older.

Nuvaxovid’s product monograph says the vaccine has not yet been evaluated for safety and efficacy in children under 12.

The updated Moderna vaccine is approved for much younger children, starting at six months of age, as well as adults.

One dose of Nuvaxovid will be administered to people who have previously received a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine series, at least six months after their last shot.

For people who have not been previously vaccinated against COVID-19, Nuvaxovid will be given in two doses, three weeks apart.

In May, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization issued guidance for use of updated COVID-19 vaccines this fall, pending their approval by Health Canada.

In that guidance, NACI strongly recommended updated COVID-19 vaccinations for all adults 65 and older, people living in long-term care and other group living settings, people with underlying conditions that put them at higher risk of severe illness, people from Indigenous and racialized communities, and those who are pregnant or who provide essential community services.

NACI also said all other adults and children six months or older should also be eligible for an updated COVID-19 vaccination this fall.

According to the Public Health Agency of Canada’s most recent wastewater measurements, the level of COVID-19 virus across the country is moderate. Flu and RSV viral activity is currently low.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2024.

Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content.

Nicole Ireland, The Canadian Press