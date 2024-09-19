Motorcyclist seriously injured in Midtown Toronto 4-vehicle crash
Posted September 19, 2024 5:37 pm.
A four-vehicle crash in Midtown Toronto has left a motorcyclist with serious injuries.
Police say it happened at Mount Pleasant Road and Millwood Road at around 3:36 p.m. Thursday.
It’s not clear what caused the crash at this point, but police say the vehicles involved remained on scene.
Mount Pleasant is closed in both directions at Millwood Road and police are advising motorists to avoid the area.