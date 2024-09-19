Photo released of man wanted in North York double fatal shooting

A string of recent gun violence has residents in North York calling for change. This, as police provide an update on a deadly shooting on Driftwood Ct.

By John Marchesan

Posted September 19, 2024 4:07 pm.

Last Updated September 19, 2024 5:43 pm.

Toronto police have released photos of a suspect wanted in connection with a double fatal shooting in North York earlier this week.

Investigators say the man, believed to be 18 years to early 20s with a short and stocky build, dreadlocks and a beard, was among three men who got into an altercation that escalated into an exchange of gunfire in the area of Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue around 2:15 p.m. on Sept. 17.

When police arrived on the scene they located two people with gunshot wounds. One of the victims was pronounced dead on the scene, while the other was taken to hospital via emergency run. He died of his injuries in hospital.

The pair have been identified as Ibrahim Handule, 26, and Deshawn Walters, 27, both of Toronto.

Investigators say two firearms were recovered at the scene and believe both were used in the shooting but would not elaborate as to who may have used them.

“We do know there was an exchange of gunfire. The person that we’ve released the picture, we know he’s responsible for being involved in that situation,” said Det. Sgt. Phillip Cambell, adding they are still trying to determine who fired what shots during the altercation.

Police would not say if they are looking for other suspects at this time.

“Somebody out there knows who this person is and where they are. I appeal to the public, please come forward, make the phone call, call Crime Stoppers if you’re not comfortable and help us locate this person,” said Duty Insp. Jack Gurr. “Community safety and wellbeing is a shared responsibility.”

The daylight shooting happened just steps away from a boys and girls club, a daycare, and two schools, both of which were put in lockdown.

One woman told CityNews her three grandchildren attend Brookview Public School, located 300 metres from the shooting scene.

“We need a change, and we need a change to happen soon,” said Jackie.

Police say they are working to reduce gun violence in the area, pointing to a number of initiatives.

“We’re bringing officers in on overtime and we’re doing extra patrols in the neighbourhood – we’ve been doing extra patrols all summer for that reason because we are so concerned,” said Gurr.

“I want to stress how much work is being done in the background. Twenty-seven community programs that we have ongoing this year, we have 11 right now that our neighbourhood officers are involved in …we have a very, very strong collaboration with our community.”

“One of our jobs is to try and get our young people to make better decisions. We need to continue collaborating with the community and the community needs to take some ownership as well.”

Patricia D’Cunha and Meredith Bond contributed to this report

