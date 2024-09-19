Police seek suspect in sex assault at east end park

Toronto police have released security images of a suspect in a sexual assault at an east end park.

Investigators say a female was sitting on a bench at Oakridge Park in the Danforth Avenue and Danforth Road area on Friday, September 13, 2024, when she was approached by a man.

The man engaged her in conversation and then left and walked around the park.

“The suspect returned to where the victim was sitting and sexually assaulted her,” a police release alleges.

The suspect then fled northbound on foot.

Investigators say the victim and suspect were not known to each other.

He’s described as 70 to 80 years old, between five foot four and five foot five with short hair.

He was clean-shaven and spoke with an accent and was last seen wearing a blue zip-up hoodie with a large white logo “A” on the chest, a plaid shirt, beige shorts, a red baseball hat, and black and white Nike sandals.