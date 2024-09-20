Roll over crash on Danforth Avenue sends 1 woman to hospital

A two-vehicle collision near Greektown has sent one woman to hospital, police say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Danforth Avenue and Bowden Street just after 1 p.m. on Friday.

CityNews reporters at the scene captured images of one vehicle flipped over with its tires facing the sky.

A woman was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Roads in the area were briefly closed while the victim was treated, but have since reopened.

No other details have been provided at this time.